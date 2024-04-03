The solar eclipse weather forecast is in: here’s what to expect if it’s cloudy

So much is riding on April 8’s total solar eclipse. Hotels are booked, air flights are full, and people are poised all over the country to get to where the viewing’s great: the path of totality. But a little trouble seems to be on the horizon. Predicted rain and clouds may affect the experience—but the east coast viewing should still be good. Here’s what we know:

What’s the weather forecast for the 2024 eclipse looking like?

According to weather.com, “The portion of the path of totality in northern New England could have some of the best weather in the country for viewing.” Additionally, parts of the midwest, the Central Plains, California, and the Great Basin, on the path of totality, may still have a chance for good viewing if rain holds off. Unfortunately, cloud cover will impact much of the rest of the country on Monday afternoon when the eclipse happens. We’re looking at you, Texas. Sorry!

What happens if it’s cloudy during an eclipse?

That all depends on what kind of clouds are involved. “High, thin clouds won't completely obscure the eclipse, but low, dense, dark sun-blotting clouds could spoil the show,” reports the Washington Post. But take heart in the fact that weather prediction isn’t always precise. Spring is an especially dicey time of year for predicting cloud cover.

How to avoid clouds on eclipse day

Heading for more solid weather in New England seems to be a good bet right now. We know people who have booked travel to various parts of the country and are waiting to cancel based on which region seems best for the eclipse viewing based on the weather. Right now, one of the best spots is said to be Baxter State Park, a gorgeous park in Maine that includes Mt. Katahdin, where you can frequently see moose. It’s nice to add a moose to your eclipse and have a mooclipse.

How does the eclipse affect the weather generally?

According to weather.com, you’ll notice a chill in the air when the moon blocks the sun, followed by winds weakening, according to weather.com. The winds can be very strange, running backward or turning 180 degrees counter-clockwise. As the sun returns, winds increase as the air warms. This is actually called an “eclipse wind” and can be much stronger than before the totality began. Thunderstorms can also arise if the air temperature drops enough.

How are animals affected?

Bugs, bats and other critters that normally emerge from sleep to feed around sunset can sometimes be confused by the eclipse’s artificial sunset and come out accidentally. Embarrassing! Similarly, birds may take off when the sun returns from the eclipse, thinking it’s time to gather breakfast.

How to watch the eclipse safely

The biggest safeguard is to wear the official eclipse glasses. Eye damage from gazing directly at the sun is a real thing. Check out our list of where to source free eclipse glasses. Also, be aware that if you’re in the path of totality, your town might be overrun by astrotourists, so make sure to gas up and have supplies at home. And keep your pets safely with you. They don’t need eclipse glasses, but they probably need your reassuring that the world isn’t ending. Snacks can go a long way to comfort you and them, especially if eclipse-themed! Another tip: don’t drive and watch. Read our general rundown of what to expect from the eclipse if you have been under a rock and missing the news!