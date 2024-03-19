The U.S. now has the world’s largest dark sky sanctuary

All the celestial chatter these days might be about the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, but the U.S. just received some big news about nighttime skies. A 2.5 million-acre swath of land in the Oregon Outback has been certified as a dark sky sanctuary, the largest in the world to date.

The newly certified Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary (OOIDSS) is located in the southeastern part of the state. Designated by DarkSky International, dark sky sanctuaries are areas where light pollution is low, offering exceptional views of the night sky and all its wonders. Once certified, these sanctuaries are protected to preserve the pristine darkness.

Dark sky sanctuaries are amazing places for stargazing, but they are also used for scientific and educational purposes, to expand knowledge of the skies, and to share with surrounding communities.

“As the population of Oregon and the trend of light pollution continue to rise, the unparalleled scale and quality of the Outback’s dark skies will long serve as a starry refuge for people and wildlife alike,” said Dawn Nilson, the environmental consultant who managed and authored the application. “Adherence to the LMP will allow this large expanse of land to serve as a demonstration site of sustainable lighting principles not only within southeastern Oregon but possibly the Pacific Northwest Region.”

The remote, sparsely-populated OOIDSS is home to a variety of wildlife. The high-desert landscape includes mountain chains, valleys and basins as well as hot springs, wild horses, private rangelands, ranches and cattle.