If there’s one thing that can really throw a wrench in holiday travel, it’s an unexpected weather delay. As the busiest travel season approaches, Upgraded Points dove into data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) to identify the airports most likely to leave you stranded with snacks depleted and patience tested. Here’s what you need to know to prepare for weather-related setbacks this winter.

RECOMMENDED: These are the best U.S. airports for holiday travel

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), the reigning champion of holiday weather delays. Over the past five years, a whopping 42.3% of SFO’s holiday delays were due to weather, with December especially dicey—over half (50.5%) of delays in that month stem from weather disruptions.

On the East Coast, Newark (EWR) and LaGuardia (LGA) airports take second and third for holiday weather delays, with 42.1% and 38.3%, respectively. East Coast travelers are all too familiar with winter storms, and unfortunately, these airports bear the brunt.

At number four is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) with nearly 38.1% weather-related delays. Rain and fog are especially prevalent in November, just when holiday flights are in full swing. Boston Logan International (BOS) comes in at number five with 31.3% weather-induced delays.

Some airports seem to attract weather delays no matter the season. Newark, LaGuardia and Logan top the list for perennial delays, joined by Chicago O’Hare (ORD), where storms and icy conditions persist throughout the year. Houston’s (IAH) delays are 35.4% due to weather, especially in stormy May.

For holiday travelers, knowing these delay-prone airports is the first step to a smoother journey, so pack extra snacks and a little extra patience.

The five most weather-delayed airports during the holiday months