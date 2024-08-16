Resorts are wonderful places to vacation, not to mention ideal when you’re seeing the world with family or lots of friends in tow. But sometimes we crave a cozier, more intimate experience that’s best had at a boutique hotel.

USA Today’s 10Best agrees and recently had its panel of experts and readers vote and rank America’s best boutique hotels, featuring a varied list of waterfront retreats, historic landmarks and bucolic estates.

It used to be that these smaller properties lacked the amenities and luxuries of their larger counterparts, but that’s no longer true of these stellar accommodations where customization is baked into your stay—from concierge services to artisanal bath products and special perks for canine companions.

Among the reader selections, you’ll find The Graylyn Estate, ranked fourth on the list, where guests are treated to a Downtown Abbey-style vacation and compete with round-the-clock butler service. No. 5 is the very aesthetic Bottleworks Hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana. The former Coca-Cola bottling plant is an architectural stunner with inviting communal areas for guests, such as a bar and billiards room. No. 1 is the four-star GunRunner Hotel in downtown Florence, Alabama. The all-suite property boasts 10 rooms, seven with private balconies, and a top-of-the-line spa.

Looking to book your next stay? Check out the full list of hotels below.

The best boutique hotels in America, according to USA Today 10Best

1. GunRunner Hotel - Florence, Alabama

2. Beaufort Hotel - Beaufort, North Carolina

3. Staypineapple Chicago - Chicago, Illinois

4. The Graylyn Estate - Winston-Salem, North Carolina

5. Bottleworks Hotel - Indianapolis, Indiana

6. Hotel Trundle - Columbia, South Carolina

7. The Gordon Hotel - Eugene, Oregon

8. Compass Rose Lodge - Huntsville, Utah

9. Castle Hill Inn - Newport, Rhode Island

10. Wentworth Mansion - Charleston, South Carolina