These are the best libraries in the U.S., according to TikTok

Book-based travel is on the rise as literary lovers plan their adventures around literary history, whether they’re in search of the setting of their favorite books, the cities where their favorite authors were inspired or the libraries and bookshops that will feed their love of reading. If you’re one such bibliophile, you can check out the best cities for booklovers for inspiration or turn to none other than TikTok.

That’s right—the platform has become a significant influence in the literary world, as #BookTok and #LibraryTok views both hover around 300 million. Google search data supports this trending interest in libraries, with searches for “best libraries in the U.S.” surged by 887 percent in the past year.

A new study by travel website Islands reveals the 12 best libraries in the U.S. that TikTokers are loving right now. Islands compiled relevant hashtags on TikTok and ranked each library based on the total number of views. These numbers were combined with user engagement and TripAdvisor reviews to determine TikTok’s favorite libraries.

At number one is the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. This iconic institution has over 14.9 million views on TikTok. Established in 1800, it’s the oldest federal cultural institution and the world’s largest library. TikTokers love the Gilded Age architecture and the 160-foot dome of the Jefferson Building, and recommend getting a free library card to roam the library like an insider.

The Boston Public Library comes in second with 11.6 million TikTok views. Founded in 1848, it’s the U.S.’s first free city library. Its Central Library in Copley Square, especially the vaulted ceilings of Bates Hall, captivates visitors with its Dark Academia vibe.

While not a traditional library, Hearst Castle in California takes third place with 11 million views. Although not a traditional library, its 4,000-book collection in a lavish, 1920s-style room makes it a favorite for literary enthusiasts on TikTok.

Find the full list of libraries—and plan your next visit—here.

