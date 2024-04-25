These are the most budget-friendly beaches in the U.S.

Are you dreaming of a beach vacation that won’t break the bank? A new study by Dive In Travel reveals the most affordable beaches in the U.S. where you can catch some rays for a whole lot less.

The team from the travel and gear review site calculated dining and beverage prices and the median cost for a six-night stay for two to rank the best wallet-friendly beach destinations for spring and summer travel. The results showcase the top spots for budget-conscious travelers to have fun in the sun.

According to Dive In’s data, the most affordable beach in the U.S. is Twelvemile Beach in Michigan. Located on the shores of Lake Superior in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, this tranquil beach has everything you need for a great beach vacation at a pretty sweet price. The area's average hotel costs around $465 for a six-night stay, and you can enjoy meals for around $20.

Other affordable beach destinations include Mustang Island State Park in Texas, where the average hotel price is around $477 for a six-night stay; Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina, which costs $637; Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, which costs $652; and Sand Beach in Acadia National Park, which costs $797.

If you can’t swing a trip to the most popular beach spots, these affordable alternatives are worth considering. And if money is no object? Well, Honokalani Beach on Maui ranks as the most expensive (but certainly a deserving addition to any beach bucket list).