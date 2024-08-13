The U.S. is home to thousands of instantly recognizable landmarks. A new study by student travel company Rustic Pathways has identified the most picturesque landmarks in the country—the ones that everyone wants to capture and, of course, post to Instagram. Rustic Pathways tallied up the numbers for these frequently snapped spots and ranked them based on the number of posts under their most popular hashtag. To no one’s surprise, NYC has a strong showing in the list. Here’s how the rankings shook out:

Central Park is the most Instagrammed landmark in the country, with a whopping 8,329,774 Instagram posts tagged with #centralpark. This 843-acre oasis is a true urban retreat, with a slew of picturesque landscapes from the Central Park Zoo to Belvedere Castle and the Met.

At number two is another NYC landmark, Times Square. With 5,196,085 posts tagged with #timessquare, this neon paradise is a ‘Grammers delight with its constant action and glittery backdrop. Popular picturesque photo ops include Broadway theaters, flagship stores and giant digital billboards.

The Brooklyn Bridge wraps up the top three with 3,942,484 posts under #brooklynbridge. This Gothic beauty has been connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn since 1883. Its sweeping views of the skyline and the Statue of Liberty make it a must-snap spot for anyone with a camera.

Just missing the top three is another New York landmark: Niagara Falls, with 3,894,954 posts under #niagrafalls. Straddling the U.S.-Canada border, these thundering waterfalls are a natural wonder that never fails to dazzle. And who can resist a photo op with the mighty Maid of the Mist?

At number five is the Las Vegas Strip with 4,438,984 posts under #lasvegasstrip. Known for its 24/7 party vibe, the Strip is home to iconic landmarks like the Bellagio Fountains and the High Roller ferris wheel. You can’t visit this town without snapping a selfie in front of these spots.

Wrapping up the top ten most picturesque landmarks are the Golden Gate Bridge (3,347,128 posts using #goldengatebridge), the Empire State Building (3,287,696 posts using #empirestatebuilding), the Statue of Liberty (2,373,184 posts using #empirestatebuilding), Route 66 (2,233,261 posts using #route66) and The White House (2,068,514 posts using #whitehouse).

“It is fascinating to see which of America’s landmarks appear on Instagram the most. From the Las Vegas Strip to the Golden Gate Bridge, these landmarks truly highlight the best of what America has to offer, for locals and tourists alike,” said Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways.

When you’re out seeing the country, be sure to join the masses in posting your own perfect pics using these hashtags at America’s most picturesque landmarks.