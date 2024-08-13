These NYC spots were just ranked the most picture-perfect in the U.S.

Student travel company Rustic Pathways just crunched some numbers and confirmed something we already knew in our hearts: some NYC spots really feel like works of art and are considered the most picturesque landmarks in the U.S.

The outlet specifically looked at the top 100 landmarks on TripAdvisor and then searched for them on Instagram, recording the number of posts under each one's most popular hashtag. Those numbers were then ranked from highest to lowest, effectively creating a list of most Instagrammable destinations across the country.

Out of ten mentioned spots, six of them call New York home—a little data point that fills us with pride.

Central Park topped the list, a fact that doesn't surprise us at all considering the beautiful landscape that makes up the park and the many tourists that flock there daily to snap memorable photos.`

In second place is Times Square, by many New Yorkers considered the least attractive portion of the city but, alas, clearly a popular destination among out of towners.

The Brooklyn Bridge rounds out the top three with 3,942,484 Instagram posts under the hashtag #brooklynbridge.

"This architectural marvel spans the East River, connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York City," reads the official press release accompanying the ranking. "Completed in 1883, the bridge is celebrated for its Gothic-style towers and intricate cable design. It offers stunning views of the city skyline and the Statue of Liberty, making it a popular spot for pedestrians, cyclists, and tourists."

Niagara Falls, the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty are the three other New York landmarks to make the ranking.

What can we say? We live in a beautiful city indeed.

The 10 most Instagrammable landmarks in the U.S.

1. Central Park in New York

2. Times Square in New York

3. Brooklyn Bridge in New York

4. Niagara Falls in New York

5. Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas

6. Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

7. Empire State Building in New York

8. Statue of Liberty in New York

9. Route 66

10. The White House in Washington, D.C.