Layovers (and flight delays) can be a drag, especially when you’re on your way to a well-deserved summer vacation. Most airports offer uncomfortable banks of chairs that prevent stretching out, and little opportunity to relax otherwise. Some airports, however, rise above the rest when it comes to comfortable amenities that allow weary travelers to get some rest between flights. A new study by CPAP.com reveals the most sleep-friendly airports where you can catch some z’s or just chill before your flight.

What makes a sleep-friendly airport? CPAP.com’s airport study looked into a variety of factors including access to massage chairs, lounges, minute suites, benches without armrests, shower facilities and more. These airports offer nap-worthy amenities and quiet spaces where you can relax and recharge.

According to the study, the most sleep-friendly airport in the U.S. (bested only by Mexico City International Airport in North America) is one of the busiest. With so many travelers passing through, it’s no surprise that Los Angeles International Airport offers the most sleep-friendly accommodations. LAX boasts massage chairs, shower facilities and 24 lounges for relaxing. Many of the airport’s lounges, both domestic and international, offer upgraded amenities not found in other lounges across the country.

Following LAX on the most sleep-friendly list is JFK International Airport in New York. JFK has 30 lounges as well as private minute suites available to rent for true peace and quiet. Dallas/Fort Worth International and Philadelphia International follow, both offering a number of lounges, massage chairs, minute suites and other comfortable amenities.

Photograph: Courtesy CPAP.com

The study also identifies the worst airports for sleep, so you’re out of luck if you happen to be stuck at Bethel Airport in Alaska, Meadows Field in California, Great Falls Airport in Montana, Tri Cities Airport in Washington or Melbourne International Airport in Florida.

To find out more about these sleep-friendly (and not so friendly) airports, read the full report here.