It’s almost spooky season, and Airbnb is here to crank up the creep factor with some downright haunting stays. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker chasing paranormal activity or just want to pretend you're in a horror movie without the consequences, these rentals promise chills—and maybe a few ghostly guests.

Airbnb compiled a list of properties that have the most mentions of Halloween, spooky, haunted or horror in their reviews over the past 10 years, so here’s where you’ll want to stay for a hauntingly good time if you’re Halloween-hopping around the country.

How about a stay in a historic morgue? That’s right, this entire morgue is yours to rent. For the truly brave, there’s even a paranormal investigation kit to hunt those things that go bump in the night. In Salem, Massachusetts—home of witches, trials, and peak spooky vibes—you can stay in the Henry Derby House. This charming house is right in the middle of everything chilling that Salem has to offer. The Haunted Magnolia Hotel, built in 1840, even has a book written about it. The non-traditional bed and breakfast in Seguin, Texas, will take you back in time to the frontier days with its unrestored setting and supernatural hangers-on.

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Laura’s Cottage in Savannah, an 18th-century gothic number, is a regular stop on city ghost tours. In Richmond, Virginia, The Black Pine is next-level eerie with its own immersive spooky experience. Masters Manor in St. Augustine, Florida, is a perfect setting for Halloween fun, full of gothic oddities and eclectic decor. Want to go full horror movie? There’s a retro, scary movie-inspired cabin in Big Bear, California, ready to make your nightmares come true.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Room in Spring Green, Wisconsin, is a little slice of spooky steampunk heaven. In Warren, New Hampshire, stay in the forest in the Spooky Mirror House and you’ll see things that may or may not be of this world. And for a fully immersive Halloween stay, the Haunted Mansion-inspired Ghostly Retreat in Fullerton, California is like spending the night in the famed Disney movie mansion.

If you're looking to have a frightfully fun Halloween, check out these haunted hideaways—if you dare.

