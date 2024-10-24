These U.S. airports and airlines were voted the best in the U.S.

Forbes Travel Guide (FTG)—the ultimate judge of all things luxury—has just released the winners of its inaugural Verified Air Travel Awards. The 2024 awards celebrate the crème de la crème of global air travel, from top-tier airlines to elite airports and private jet services. While the awards cover global travel—you might want to start planning a vacation around the chance to visit some of these top-notch airport winners—here are the U.S. airports and airlines that came out on top.

To determine the winners—ensuring they will satisfy even the most discerning luxury travelers—FTG’s team of globe-trotting travel experts went on a worldwide hunt to curate the list of nominees. From there, the winners were chosen through an exclusive, invite-only survey sent to 5,000 of the most jet-setting pros in the hospitality industry, including luxury travel advisors, frequent flyers, and FTG’s own undercover Star Rating inspectors.

According to these luxury travel experts, the Best U.S. Airline is Delta. Looking for the Best Business Blass option next time you fly domestic? That would also be Delta. To find the Best U.S. Airline Lounge, just head to Delta One at JFK Airport. Best Loyalty Program? Again, Delta. Best Airline App? You guessed it: Delta.

In other U.S. achievements, the Best U.S. Airport—in a stunning turnaround thanks to a recent renovation—is LaGuardia. And if you’re a high-end jet-setting type, the U.S. private jet company NetJets was named Best Jet.

Congrats to Delta on its many wins. Check out the other winners on the Forbes website.