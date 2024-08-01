These U.S. cities will pay you to move there

Moving to a new city can be a good way to shake things up, but real estate prices remain at a near record high. You can set your sights on some of the cheapest places to live in the U.S., visit some of the best cities in the U.S. to see what suits you or you can take the plunge somewhere perhaps more unexpected and get rewarded in cash for relocating. That’s right, some U.S. cities will pay you to move.

From grants to actual cash incentives, you could get up to $15,000 to make your home in these fine cities. In the age of remote work, cities are encouraging people to join their communities. Newcomers get paid, and the cities grow. Some cities include freebies like golf or steak dinners in their relocation packages. Relocators must meet some qualifications and agree to stay for a certain amount of time for some cities, but the benefits outweigh any requirements.

This may sound too good to be true, but it’s real. Websites like MakeMyMove.com make it easy to find cities with incentive packages. The site currently has 248 communities listed, in states as varied as Washington, New Mexico, Michigan, Alabama and New York. Vermont and West Virginia have offered relocation incentives for some time now, with other states coming on board more recently. Indiana recently welcomed its 1,000th incentivized newcomer.

What U.S. cities will pay you to move

The cities that will pay you to move are varied, each offering unique incentive packages. Here are just a few examples.

Jacksonville, Illinois

This Prairie State city will give you $5,000 in cash after your first year, plus other perks like $300 in Chamber Checks from the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, three free months of broadband service, a three-month gym membership, and even a complimentary teeth-whitening package. The total package is worth more than $9,000.

Rochester, New York

The Greater ROC Relocate program offers up to $9,000 in grants for buying a home in the area and up to $10,000 for people in specific career fields. The city offers professional networking support to help newcomers fully integrate. To qualify, you must live at least 300 miles from downtown Rochester in any state other than New York. Rochester has welcomed more than 170 people through the program so far.

Topeka, Kansas

Topeka has one of the biggest relocation incentives, offering $10,000 for renters and $15,000 for homebuyers. Topeka also offers a $5,000 incentive to former residents of the city. To qualify, you must have an on-site job in Shawnee County in Northeast Kansas and rent or purchase a house within a year of your hire or move.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa Remote has been encouraging remote workers to relocate since 2018. The program will give you $10,000 in monthly rental grants or a $10,000 lump sum after purchasing a qualifying home. Plus, you’ll get a 36-month free membership at a local coworking space. You must have full-time remote employment outside of Oklahoma, relocate to Tulsa within 12 months of approval and have lived outside of the state for one full year before applying to qualify.