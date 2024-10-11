This is the cheapest city to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The final leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is upon us, wrapping up in December 2024. With just three stops left in the U.S.—Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis—before she closes out in Canada, it's your last chance to see the record-breaking show that everyone’s talking about. But it certainly won’t come cheap. You might be able to find cheap flights to these cities since October and early November are considered “off-peak,” so if you’re ready to hop on a plane then Travel + Leisure has crunched the numbers for tickets, airfare and accommodations to find out which of the remaining three U.S. cities is the most affordable to catch the Eras Tour.

The Hoosier State tops the list as the most expensive city to see Taylor. Flights start at $169, with hotels starting at $270 per night. And tickets? The average cost on reseller sites like StubHub has been $2,800, with the lowest hovering around $1,580. So if you’re heading to Indianapolis, be prepared to spend roughly $2,019 at a minimum.

Miami is a bit more affordable but still a hefty spend. Airfare will cost a minimum of $232.. Hotels start at $209 per night. Tickets are averaging $2,660. The lowest ticket is around $1000. Traveling to see Taylor in Miami is going to cost you at least $1,441.

That leaves New Orleans, which offers the cheapest overall package, but not by much. Flights start at $192 and hotels are a minimum $119 a night. The lowest ticket price is around $920, with the average ticket price running $2,315. Following Taylor to the Big Easy is looking like roughly $1,231 at a minimum.

While none of these cities offer a cheap Swiftie experience, New Orleans provides the best shot at seeing Taylor without breaking the bank.