It’s finally Pumpkin spice season, which means fall foliage will soon make its dramatic appearance across the country. Leaf-peepers eagerly awaiting the peak of the brilliant fall colors can now consult the 2024 Fall Foliage Prediction Map. Released annually by the experts at Smokymountains.com, this tool pinpoints when and where leaves will be at their most vibrant across the U.S.

The interactive map uses data like historical and forecasted temperatures, precipitation, types of trees and trends to predict when fall colors will peak. The team at Smokymountains.com has done all the hard work, so all you have to do is use the handy slider to scroll through the dates at the bottom of the map. The colors change on a spectrum in each state—from green (no change) to red (peak) to dark brown (past peak)—indicating progress in each region.

Currently the map shows that Tennessee’s leaves should be at their best from mid- to late October, with lower elevations peaking in mid-November. In New England and Washington State, the peak is expected in late September and early October, while North Carolina, Maryland, and Oregon will see their brightest hues toward the end of October.

To help boost the accuracy of the map and improve future predictions, you can contribute real-time foliage sightings and photos. The map is just the beginning, however—don’t miss the fascinating insights and explanations of the science behind the changing color of the leaves.

