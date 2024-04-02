This U.S. airport will take you the longest to walk through

Summer travel season is coming up, and airports around the country are expected to be busier than ever. Crowds, high prices, delays and other hassles are sure to be a part of every vacationer’s plans. But have you thought about how long it will take you to walk to your gate? When it comes to distance between check-in and boarding, some airports are more of a slog than others.

Footwear company KURU looked at major airports around the country to determine which ones have the longest and shortest walks through the terminals. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport came in as the longest airport walk, with 2.16 miles. The airport has 182 gates across 17,207 acres. Washington Dulles and George Bush Intercontinental follow. The shortest airport walk is in Kentucky, just .11 miles at Blue Grass Airport.

KURU also surveyed 800 travelers about their habits, including airport walking. Of those surveyed, 35 percent spend less than an hour walking around the airport, while 33 percent spend an hour. Only 40 percent of travelers are annoyed by a long walk to a gate, and only 27 percent avoid a particular airport because of walking distance. Sneakers are the footwear of choice for 66 percent of those surveyed.

Next time you travel, check out the walking distances and be prepared for a short jaunt or a lengthy hike, and take care of those feet so you can enjoy your travels. Find out more about airport distances here.