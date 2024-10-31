This NYC Christmas market was just named one of the best in the world

While enjoying this unseasonably warm Halloween, we start planning our holiday excursions across the city's best Christmas markets, some of which have already opened for the season.

A must-visit on our list is, of course, the iconic Winter Village at Bryant Park, just voted the second best Christmas Market in the world by InsureandGo.

Travel experts at the outlet crunched some data and determined that the Skansen Christmas Market in Sweden is this year's top trending destination of the sort, with a 324% increase in searches compared to last year. The top three is rounded out by the Covent Garden Christmas Market in London. Another New York destination, the beloved Union Square Holiday Market, also made it to the list at number 10.

"Christmas is a thrilling time to visit new cities around the world, made all the more magical with the buzz of the festivities taking place around you, as well as getting to experience how other cultures celebrate this season," said Chris Rolland, the CEO at InsureandGo, in an official statement. "Whether you’re celebrating this year in a winter wonderland, or will be exchanging gifts under bright sunshine, we hope our research can give you some inspiration on where you could discover an enchanting new Christmas market adventure."

In terms of methodology, the outlet looked at data obtained from Google Keyword Planner and calculated the percentage increase in search volume across the individual markets between 2023 and 2024.

Check out the 10 most popular Christmas markets in the world right here:

1. Skansen Christmas Market in Stockholm, Sweden

2. Winter Village at Bryant Park in New York, United States

3. Covent Garden Christmas Market in London, United Kingdom

4. Tivoli Christmas Market in Copenhagen, Denmark

5. Distillery Winter Village in Toronto, Canada

6. Blenheim Palace Christmas Market in Woodstock, United Kingdom

6. Montreux Noël in Montreux, Switzerland

8. Frankfurt Christmas Market in Birmingham, United Kingdom

9. Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, D.C., United States

10. Union Square Holiday Market in New York, United States