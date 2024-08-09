Three predictions about the L.A. 2028 games based on a chaotic last-minute trip to the Paris Olympics

I’ve always dreamed of attending the Olympics and this year, on a whim, I did. I booked a last-minute trip from Miami to Paris, bought resale tickets to the men’s gymnastics competition (yes, I saw the pommel horse guy live) and set out on a whirlwind four days in the City of Light. Beyond exploring the city, I gleaned some of what we can anticipate from the next summer games in America. The 2024 Paris Olympics have almost come and gone (we still have Sunday’s closing ceremony to look forward to), but here’s how they telegraphed what we can expect from the L.A. 2028 games.

The Los Angeles games may be a great time to catch an Olympic event…and sightsee

The Paris 2024 Olympics made excellent use of historical monuments and spaces and converted them into venues. Those attending the games were treated to beach volleyball under the shadows of the Eiffel Tower, and the triathlon used the Seine River. Travelers would be wise to use the Olympics as an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone—experience the games and the sights. Los Angeles has already reported that the Coliseum will be a venue for a major event; one has to wonder if the Hollywood sign could be next!

Photograph: Mike Viera for Time Out

Midnight in Paris was actually safe

During the Olympic games, Paris never felt safer or more pedestrian-friendly. A pseudo-police state was enacted at the start of the games, and while that proved a headache for commuters, it was also a dream for pedestrians. The elevated police presence also promoted a sense of safety amongst the crowds; the games promoted a sense of unity and happiness to everyone present. Los Angeles may also choose to mimic this same strategy for the games. People citing safety concerns as a reason to avoid Los Angeles may find that the Olympics provide the safest time to go.

Win a Gold Medal for Procrastination in the form of cheaper flights and hotels

Many Parisians chose to flee Paris for the 16 days the games were going on, and that was to the benefit of tourists. Last-minute flights were not as expensive as many expected, and hotels also followed suit. Restaurants were also empty, and many Olympic events had tickets that were easily available on their official resale site. Los Angeles is famous for its voluminous traffic and crazy restaurant wait times; perhaps the games will provide a moment of respite for the population-heavy state.