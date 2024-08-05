USA swimming ends Olympics with most gold medals after women’s world record

Team USA swimming came out on top at the Paris Olympics, though the glory is almost all thanks to the women. Records were broken and gold was won, and Katy Ledecky continued her medal-winning streak. The team is heading home with the most swimming medals of the 2024 games—28 in all.

Olympic swimming results

The men’s team underwhelmed this Olympics, with only one individual gold medal. It was a good one, however, as Ryan Finke won gold in the 1500-meter freestyle, setting a world record in the process. The last time the American men won only one individual gold medal at an Olympics was 1956 in Melbourne. The men won silver in the 4x100-meter medley relay.

The women’s team set a world record in the 4x100-meter medley relay, with Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske earning gold. Katy Ledecky won four more medals—two of them gold. She is now the most decorated female Olympian in the U.S. She won gold in the women's 1500m freestyle and 800m freestyle, silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle.

Torri Huske (with three gold and two silver) and Regan Smith (two gold, three silver) secured the most medals of the American swimmers in Paris with five each. Kate Douglass (two gold, two silver), Katie Ledecky (two gold, one silver and one bronze) and Gretchen Walsh (two gold, two silver) each earned four total medals.

Of the 28 medals Team USA swimming won, eight were gold.

Which USA swimmer won four gold medals?

Katy Ledecky is the second most decorated Olympian behind Michael Phelps. She’s won 14 medals in total, nine of them gold. Michael Phelps, however, has won 28 medals—23 of them gold. He won four gold medals at the 2003 Olympics.