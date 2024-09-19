Vanilla Frosty fans, rejoice! The beloved flavor has made its long-awaited return to Wendy’s after taking a backseat to a slew of limited-edition Frosty flavors over the past several months. Even better, you can snag unlimited Frostys for just one dollar.

The vanilla Frosty was temporarily shelved to make way for specialty offerings like triple berry and orange dreamsicle, both summer staples in 2024. Before that, the classic flavor had also been replaced by peppermint, pumpkin spice and strawberry options. But now, vanilla is back, much to the delight of fans who have been craving the simple, nostalgic treat.

While its return is cause for celebration, don’t get too comfortable—this comeback is for a limited time only, and Wendy’s hasn’t revealed exactly how long the vanilla Frosty will be available. Given its history of being sidelined in favor of trendier flavors, there’s no telling when it might disappear again.

To sweeten the deal, Wendy’s is offering unlimited small Frostys of any flavor for just one dollar through the end of September. Originally launched on August 5, this promotion was supposed to end on September 15 but has been extended a few more weeks so you can satisfy your vanilla Frosty cravings.

If you’re not the dessert-only type, don’t forget that Wendy’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day from September 18 to September 22, offering Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for just one cent with any purchase when ordering through the Wendy’s app. It’s a perfect pairing—something salty with your sweet vanilla Frosty.