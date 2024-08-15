When is Starbucks releasing their fall drinks menu for 2024? The full list of new and returning favorites.

Nothing says fall like the blend of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and cloves. Yes, we’re talking about pumpkin spice. The seasonal blend is the star of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, and fans eagerly await its return to menus each year. If you’re a PSL person, we’ve got some intel that reveals when the flavor will return alongside the full fall menu at Starbucks. So grab your refillable mugs and reusable straws and read on for the scoop.

What day does Starbucks release fall flavors?

Starbucks usually releases its fall flavors menu, which includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte, in late August. Going back to 2018, we can see that the menu has always been released on a Tuesday, except last year when it was released on a Thursday. Recent release dates include Thursday, August 24 in 2023; Tuesday, August 30 in 2022; Tuesday, August 24 in 2021, Tuesday, August 25 in 2020; Tuesday, August 27 in 2019 and Tuesday, August 28 in 2018.

Given the trend, this year’s menu could drop on Thursday, August 22 or Tuesday, August 27. Food blogger Markie Devo, who seems to have the direct inside scoop, points to August 22 in an Instagram post. Additional fall menu items are expected to be released later in August and September.

Starbucks Fall Menu 2024

The Starbucks fall menu includes, of course, the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte (both hot and iced). Standard fall menu items also include Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso Oatmilk and Apple Crisp Macchiato Oatmilk. A new drink flavor debuting this year will be the non-dairy Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai. The menu will also include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Baked Apple Croissant and a new Vanilla Raccoon Cake Pop.

The second menu drop, expected to appear on September 19, will include two more new beverages: Iced Pecan Crunch Latte Oatmilk and Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam. A new Mummy Cookie will also debut.

What day does the pumpkin spiced latte start in 2024?

Trends—and insider info—indicate a possible release on Thursday August 22.

How long is Starbucks’ fall menu on?

The "for a limited time, while supplies last" menu is typically available until November 1, so make your plans to get your fix of these fall flavors while you can.