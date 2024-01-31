You’ll need a reservation to visit Yosemite on these days

It's hard to think this far ahead, but here's a PSA: you'll need reservations again this summer to visit Yosemite. So, if this marvelous national park is on your summer hitlist, you must make a reservation beforehand.

AND you'll need one for the last three weekends in February because of the popularity of the Horsetail Firefall phenomenon. Even if you don't plan to visit that feature, a reservation is still required for February 10–11, 17–19, and 24–25, 2024. The Firefall is a spectacular visual effect that happens when the setting sun backlights a waterfall coming off the eastern face of El Capitan, so it looks like it is on fire. El Capitan or "El Cap" is a huge stone monolith in Yosemite Valley (if you saw the movie Free Solo, this is the place). People come from all over to see the Horsetail Firefall, which only happens briefly each February. Crowds come in such numbers that part of the park roads are closed so that foot traffic can bring people to the best vantage points. All you need to know about the phenomenon is here.

However, right now through February 9, you don't need a reservation at all...and winter is a wonderful time to visit Yosemite.

Getting a reservation requires just a quick visit to the park's online reservation system and costs $2; you reserve online and pay in person at the gate, along with your $35/car entry fee. The reservation system is unusual for the Firefall and rewards those who procrastinate. Half the tickets for these February dates already went on sale back in December and are likely sold out. However, the other 50 percent only open two days beforehand. That means if you already have your reservations.gov account created and are logged in, ready to be a hawk on your keyboard or at your phone, you can score these tickets on, say, February 23 to visit on February 25. That's great for those in driving distance, but if you are flying to the area, it means you may pay the price in last-minute airfare. It's good to be a local! The fresh tickets are released at 8am PST, and you can log in anytime to see if canceled reservations are popping back into the system.

The reservation is good for everyone in the car (in other words, only one person in your party needs to make the reservation, but it's connected to their name, so they need to be in the car with a photo ID). You can make one reservation per day, and day-use permits are valid for seven consecutive days for unlimited entries.

If you have a reservation for a hotel or camping within Yosemite itself, ignore all this. Your reservation is your hotel reservation, so you're good to go. You only have to pay the $35/car entry fee at the gate. You also don't need a reservation if you have booked transportation into the park via YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System).

Circling back to summer, you need a reservation for some days, mid-April through October, sometimes on weekends, sometimes for all seven days. The requirement only applies to peak hours 5am to 4pm, but if you're thinking just to arrive later, make sure you don't come early and just hover outside the gates. Cars blocking the roads will be cited. The rules are all very complicated, so we recommend you just study them here.

It's all kind of stodgy and doesn't really fit the vibe of "hey, let's go visit Yosemiteeeeeee" but if you've ever been in Yosemite when it's congested, you'll be grateful that these rules exist. It is literally possible to be stuck in rush hour traffic in the valley, and we'd all prefer to have a more carefree drive into the park without experiencing road rage and impatience. After all, it's one of the most beautiful places on earth.

The TL;DR version: