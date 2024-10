You can experience a full four seasons in one of the nation’s most beloved national parks, Yosemite—and winter is a particularly dramatic time for visit. Snow can make the valley floor a magical place, even as it closes down some seasonal roads and hiking trails, and you can even ski or snowboard here in the gorgeous wilderness. Skating within view of Half Dome has to be one of the most incredible places to venture out on the ice, and summer crowds are gone, making it a calmer time to visit. Come February, try to catch the elusive Firefall. In any season, Yosemite’s natural beauty will fill your senses with awe.