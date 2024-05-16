1. Welcome Diner | Phoenix, AZ
This historic Garfield neighborhood diner in downtown Phoenix combines a Southern twinge with scratch cooking. Growing from a 200-square-foot space to an upgraded space, the Welcome Diner offers meals across four different menus. Their all-day menu offers different styles of chicken biscuits amid other orders ranging from mac and cheese to various fries (from poutine to pulled pork to jackfruit). Along with a brunch menu, the diner offers a daily happy hour special with certain food and drink discounts and a “Later Skater” menu to savor a slice of lemon chess pie.