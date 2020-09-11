The best fruit and veggie picking near NYC
It's harvest time and New Yorkers are ready to pick their own fruits and veggies at these farms nearby
The ultimate fall activity is heading out to an orchard and plucking a crisp apple from a tree or toting home a pumpkin you picked from a patch. It's the perfect way to celebrate harvest time and support local farmers, whether it's just for a day trip or a weekend getaway from New York City.
And while the popular "U-pick" activity is the main draw, these farms have expanded over the years to include other fall activities, petting zoos, corn mazes and farmstands, where you can purchase incredible apple cider doughnuts and other delicious local items. Some of them even have their own cideries and distilleries for those who like to wet their whistles with local booze.
If you haven't started planning your trip to a local farm to pick apples and pumpkins yet, you're behind! There's no time to waste: a lot of farms have changed their guidelines this fall (including requiring reservations and masks), so make sure to call ahead for safety guidelines, reservations and what's available.
The best farms to pick fruits and veggies near NYC
Twin Star Orchards
Twin Star Orchards, the same orchard behind Brooklyn Cider House, is opening its 200-acre farm to the public for picking. Choose from McIntosh, Gala and Cortland apples now and Jonagold, Macoun and Empire varieties and Red Delicious in early October. By late October, it’s time for Fuji and Granny Smith. Apples are $10 for a half peck (about 5-6 lbs), $18 for a peck and $30 for a half bushel (24 lbs). If you get hungry, the property sells wood-fired pizzas, burgers and fresh apple cider doughnuts. Guests can try the award-winning Brooklyn Cider House hard ciders, too.
Location: New Paltz, NY
Miles from NYC: 91 miles (90 minutes)
Hours: Friday through Sunday (plus holiday Mondays) 11am-7pm, and the kitchen is open noon-6:30pm
Love Apple Farm
A farm with more than 15,000 fruit trees means families can pick to their heart’s delight. Additional activities like a petting zoo with ducks, bunnies and Morgan the llama make for a fun day trip. Sign the kids up for pony rides and grab snacks at the Mexican cantina before tasting homemade ice cream and sundaes made from fruits sourced right from the orchard.
Location: Ghent, New York
Miles from NYC: 120 miles (2 hours, 30 minutes)
Hours: 8am-5pm daily
Apple Ridge Orchards
The name says it all: Come September, this bucolic orchard turns into a celebration of all-thing autumn. Visitors can enjoy pick-your-own apples, "Spookley" movie nights, animal meet and greets, a honey bee observation hive and, of course, freshly-grown treats. This year, the corn maze and hayrides have been suspended.
Location: Warwick, New York
Miles from NYC: 60 miles (2 hours)
Hours: 9am-6pm Thursday through Sunday
Dr. Davies Farm
The Davies Farmhouse was built in 1836 and the rest is history. This New York attraction has become a familiar destination (and even a filming location!), particularly when the fall gets cooking. Thanks to daily apple picking (prices vary by size), corn mazes, hayrides and snacks (apple cider doughnuts, pretzels, corn, etc), families have a slew of autumnal goodness to look forward to. After you've picked your bushel of fruit, check out the Dr. Davies website for recipes to create its famous apple pie, apple cake or apple sauce. This year, activities will operate at a reduced capacity and reservations are recommended.
Location: Congers, New York
Miles from NYC: 35 miles (50 minutes)
Hours: 10am-4pm daily
Pennings Orchard
Create some unforgettable family memories at Pennings Orchard, located on over 100 acres of beautiful farmland. The venue offers over 15 varieties of apples (depending on the season) including Ginger Golds, Braeburns, Mutsu, Empires, HoneyCrisp, Golden Delicious and more. Not only that, you can pick up all kinds of goods from over 30 local vendors including fresh produce, apple cider, pies, apple cider doughnuts, handmade soaps and more. Satisfy that sweet tooth at the ice cream stand, which features over 24 flavors of hard ice cream and old-fashioned custards. Nearby the ice cream stand, you can see a variety of barnyard pals while you enjoy your dessert.
Location: Warwick, New York
Miles from NYC: 50 miles (1 hour, 45 minutes)
Hours: 9am-5pm daily
Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard
Beardsley’s will keep visitors busy thanks to an orchard of more than 10,000 dwarf apple trees. It's next to impossible to go home empty-handed from this Connecticut farm. Speaking of which, don't forget to visit the bakery for pies, cookies, scones and plenty of other sweets that are equally as irresistible as the fruit selections. We bet you won’t be able to say no to the apple-fried dough. The price this year is $20/1 peck bag; only cash and checks are accepted.
Location: Shelton, Connecticut
Miles from NYC: 72 miles (1 hour, 45 minutes)
Hours: 10am-5:30pm until Christmas
Stone Ridge Orchard
There have been fruit-bearing trees here for more than 200 years, but the farm's approach to sustainability is very 21st-century. Eco-friendly practices like minimal pesticide use and substituting mulch for synthetic fertilizers helped the spot to get certified by Eco Apple, a program of the organic/fair trade nonprofit Red Tomato. There are more than a dozen kinds of organic apples for visitors to pick—including classics like McIntosh, Cortland and Stayman—but much of the land has been given over to newer breeds growing on smaller, more densely planted trees, which manager Elizabeth Ryan says puts less stress on the soil and produces bigger and sweeter fruit. Take a bite or try the cider and judge for yourselves and don't miss shopping for baked goods and other locally sourced items the farmstand. Call for availability before making a visit.
Location: Stone Ridge, New York
Miles from NYC: 98 miles (2 hours, 20 minutes)
Hours: Call for availability
Apple Dave's Orchard
This Hudson Valley hotspot amps its apple activities into high gear after Labor Day. Take a stroll through Apple Dave’s Walking Trail for a selection of Cortland, Golden Delicious and Jonagold apples, among others (which vary by month). There's no shortage of autumn entertainment for children, including hayrides, puppet shows and musical performances. For the 21+ crowd venturing to Warwick without the tots—or for the parents who need a little "me" time—check out what's brewing at the distillery. Prices vary according to picking bags and the amount of fruit you pick. Masks are required and pups must stay home.
Location: Warwick, New York
Miles from NYC: 72.2 miles (90 minutes)
Hours: 9am-4:30pm daily until late October
Lawrence Farms Orchards
This Newburgh orchard isn’t just teeming with apples—over a dozen varieties including Empire, Cortland and Macintosh are available—but a feast of other delicious offerings are yours for the picking. Visit in late September through October for sweet corn, cabbage, winter squash, gourds and other harvests. Admission for PYO activities is $5, with a $2 credit toward your purchase. Note that children 2 and under are free.
Location: Newburgh, New York
Miles from NYC: 80 miles (2 hours)
Hours: 9am-4pm daily
Fishkill Farms
The apples are sweet and the gorgeous Hudson Valley grounds are sweeter. At this popular 270-acre farm, pickers can enjoy a selection of Sweet Sixteens, Suncrisps and so many more apple options. For those who are traveling sans kids, you'll completely regret not checking out a tasting at the Cider Garden. Note that 2020 PYO trips are by reservation only this year.
Location: Hopewell JCT, New York
Miles from NYC: 64 miles (90 minutes)
Hours: 9am-4:45 pm Tuesday-Sunday by reservation only. Closed Monday.
Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm
If you're looking for a one-stop-shop of orchards, this is your pick. Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm not only has dozens of types of apples, pumpkins and peaches for the picking, but also has a corn maze, winery, farm market and bakery with strudels, apple cider doughnuts and fresh-baked pies among other items for purchase. This year, the farm is celebrating its 104th year of harvest. The minimum to enter the orchard for every two adults is a 1 peck bag of apples and the minimum to enter the orchard for every 3-4 adults is a 1/2 bushel bag of apples.
Location: Yorktown Heights, NY
Miles from NYC: 42 miles (80 minutes)
Hours: 10am-4:30pm daily, but closed Tuesdays.
Hank's Pumpkintown
Located in the Hamptons, Hanks Pumpkintown is the go-to for New Yorkers and Long Islanders alike to get their Halloween pumpkins and gourds as well as a healthy bushel of apples, from Ultimate Gala to Jonagold and Autumn Rose Fujis. It's $30 to pick a 1-peck bag (about 10 pounds) for a max of four people. There's more fun to be had than just picking at this family-owned orchard and farm. There's a big market to shop for farm-fresh items, three corn mazes and a large playground and activities for families to enjoy.
Location: Water Mill, NY
Miles from NYC: 90 miles (2 hours, 10 minutes)
Hours: 9:30am-5:45pm daily
Terhune Orchards
Right around the corner from Gary and Pam Mount's main farm, the couple's Van Kirk Road Orchard is ideal for apple picking, with dwarf trees planted in blocks so that they're easy to find and plunder (no ladders or poles necessary). Guests can meet farm animals, get lost in a corn maze, take wagon rides, visit the theme story barn—and, naturally, pick plenty of apples and pumpkins. Wooded trails and the barnyard (filled with sheep, goats and ducks) are open year-round. For those looking for an adult beverage, there's the Terhune Orchards Vineyard & Winery tasting room. Note that pets aren't permitted in the PYO area.
Location: Princeton, New Jersey
Miles from NYC: 70 miles (2 hours)
Hours: 9am-5pm daily
Battleview Orchards
Considering Battleview Orchards has been around since 1908, the family-owned-and-operated business certainly has a handle on PYO activities. From sour cherries and sweet peaches to apples and pumpkins, this Jersey farm delivers the goods—and then some! While on the grounds, be sure to participate in seasonal activities like hayrides and stop by the country store for tasty snacks. (Apple cider doughnuts, anyone?) If you're feeling inspired after your PYO outing, be sure to visit the farm's website for recipe ideas: You know you want to try that apple crumb cake. Call 732-462-0756 for updated PYO information this season.
Location: Freehold, New Jersey
Miles from NYC: 53 miles (2 hours)
Hours: 9am-6pm daily, closed Tuesdays
Weaver's Orchard
Head to the gorgeous Berks County for plenty of PYO options—apples, pumpkins, kiwi berries, and raspberries. Weaver's also has cider in the year-round farm market, alongside a bakery and deli. On Mondays and Wednesdays through the end of August, kids can attend Read and Pick Story Time and then head out to the orchard for their own adventures. Adults can sign up for a cooking class inspired by seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Location: Morgantown, Pennsylvania
Miles from NYC: 152 miles (3 hours)
Hours: 9am-5pm on weekdays and 8am-4pm on Saturdays. Closed Sundays.