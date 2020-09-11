The best fruit and veggie picking near NYC

It's harvest time and New Yorkers are ready to pick their own fruits and veggies at these farms nearby

The ultimate fall activity is heading out to an orchard and plucking a crisp apple from a tree or toting home a pumpkin you picked from a patch. It's the perfect way to celebrate harvest time and support local farmers, whether it's just for a day trip or a weekend getaway from New York City.

And while the popular "U-pick" activity is the main draw, these farms have expanded over the years to include other fall activities, petting zoos, corn mazes and farmstands, where you can purchase incredible apple cider doughnuts and other delicious local items. Some of them even have their own cideries and distilleries for those who like to wet their whistles with local booze.

If you haven't started planning your trip to a local farm to pick apples and pumpkins yet, you're behind! There's no time to waste: a lot of farms have changed their guidelines this fall (including requiring reservations and masks), so make sure to call ahead for safety guidelines, reservations and what's available.

