1. Frisco, UT
Part of the Great Basin National Heritage Area, the now-abandoned town of Frisco dates back to 1875. The former mining town, which, at its peak, had a population of 6,000, had a high crime and an abundance of saloons, brothels and gambling venues. However, about 50 years after its establishment, the town was abandoned. Today, thrill-seeking folks are here to check out the cemetery and old charcoal kilns, which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The abandoned machinery, coupled with the town’s notorious past, only adds to the eerie ambiance. Ghosts have allegedly been spotted here, and some visitors have also reported hearing the sounds of horse nays.