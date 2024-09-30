There is no shortage of ghost towns and abandoned settlements across America—especially in the West, which, back in the day, boasted a slew of mining towns. What’s more, a visit to one of these abandoned locales truly does feel like a (very eerie) step back in time. As you wander through the desolate buildings and streets, you can get a glimpse of what life was like for locals here centuries earlier. And, if you’re lucky—or unlucky, depending on how you look at it—you may even spot a ghost or two (or more!) of a former townsfolk. Halloween season or not, these creepy ghost towns in America are worth a visit—if you dare.

