11 awesome off-grid Airbnb properties across the U.S.

1. The desert lodge in Nevada
Going off-grid doesn’t get any more stylish than this. In fact, this house in Beatty, Nevada – a stone’s throw from the famous Death Valley National Park – is so swish it’s been featured in books, magazines and photoshoots. Surrounded by an isolated patch of desert the place is kitted out with huge windows so you can see sweeping views of the countryside while you eat breakfast in the open plan kitchen-diner or when you wake up in the morning in bed. Look out for the sunken-in hot tub and the large full-height glass sliding doors that open completely, merging inside and outside.