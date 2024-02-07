11 awesome off-grid Airbnb properties across the U.S.

Get out in the wilderness by escaping to one of these incredible Airbnbs, where seclusion comes as standard

Looking for a bit of peace and quiet in 2024? We’ve got just the thing. The time is ripe to inject a bit of wellness into your life. But how? Well, by experiencing the Earth as Mother Nature intended. Read: put down the phone, sign out of Netflix, and restore some harmony into an otherwise hectic life.

But of course, we want to make it nice and easy for you. We’ve done the scrolling and found a dreamy selection of secluded Airbnbs that are going to make balance and rest your best friends. You can think of these as your passport to some life-enhancing solitude. No posting on the ‘gram or adding to your stories, this trip is all for you – and you only.

Recommended: 10 of the quirkiest Airbnbs in the U.S.

Recommended: Cool treehouses to rent in America