Courtesy: Airbnb

11 awesome off-grid Airbnb properties across the U.S.

Get out in the wilderness by escaping to one of these incredible Airbnbs, where seclusion comes as standard

Camila Karalyte
Looking for a bit of peace and quiet in 2024? We’ve got just the thing. The time is ripe to inject a bit of wellness into your life. But how? Well, by experiencing the Earth as Mother Nature intended. Read: put down the phone, sign out of Netflix, and restore some harmony into an otherwise hectic life. 

But of course, we want to make it nice and easy for you. We’ve done the scrolling and found a dreamy selection of secluded Airbnbs that are going to make balance and rest your best friends. You can think of these as your passport to some life-enhancing solitude. No posting on the ‘gram or adding to your stories, this trip is all for you – and you only.

Off-grid Airbnbs in the U.S.

The desert lodge in Nevada
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. The desert lodge in Nevada

Going off-grid doesn’t get any more stylish than this. In fact, this house in Beatty, Nevada – a stone’s throw from the famous Death Valley National Park – is so swish it’s been featured in books, magazines and photoshoots. Surrounded by an isolated patch of desert the place is kitted out with huge windows so you can see sweeping views of the countryside while you eat breakfast in the open plan kitchen-diner or when you wake up in the morning in bed. Look out for the sunken-in hot tub and the large full-height glass sliding doors that open completely, merging inside and outside. 

The Kyoob in Coconino County, Arizona
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. The Kyoob in Coconino County, Arizona

It might look like a scene from Breaking Bad, but we promise it’s a lot more luxurious. The Kyoob is a modern off-grid cabin Airbnb situated in Coconino County on a Native American-owned sheep ranch. Beautifully secluded but close to local attractions if you do need a day’s-break from your off-grid experience. While the Airbnb lacks electricity and running water, there are communal areas for bathing using well water, heated by the sun – truly immersing yourself in nature. The Airbnb is perfect for two guests, sleeping in a king-sized bed, and waking up to gorgeous views of the desert through the floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s zero Wi-Fi, so lock up your phone and be at one with nature; it would be rude not to.

The Hogan Earth home in Cameron, Arizona
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The Hogan Earth home in Cameron, Arizona

Located in the remote location of the Western Navajo Nation, the Hogan Earth home Airbnb is ideally situated to provide you with the off-grid experience you need but is close enough to easily access restaurants, stores, and the Grand Canyon. Basic and minimalist, you’ll be stripped back to the Earth’s roots, with no running water or electricity and very limited cell service; good luck. The Airbnb has two twin beds, so if you want to snuggle up to your other half, think again. It’s so off-grid, you might bump into a coyote in the middle of the night. How rural.

The Borrego Yurt in Borrego Springs, California
Courtesy: Airbnb

4. The Borrego Yurt in Borrego Springs, California

Make Mother Nature your best friend in this Borrego Yurt Airbnb. More like rustic camping than glamping, the Yurt and all its amenities are designed with the planet in mind. There’s no electricity, but the Yurt uses solar lights and there’s a heated outdoor shower, so you’re not completely without your usual comforts. You’ll be sleeping in a queen-sized bed to ensure maximum coziness and there’s ambient lighting to maximize star-gazing opportunities. Romantic. It’s the ideal place for couples to fall in love with each other all over again, without the interference of modern life.

The Earthship in El Prado, New Mexico
Courtesy: Airbnb

5. The Earthship in El Prado, New Mexico

Revitalize and re-invent yourself in this small but humble off-grid Earthship Airbnb situated in the high desert of Taos, New Mexico. Perfectly private, you’ll be able to spend time with yourself and nature, forgetting all about your stressful life back at home, or at least trying to forget. The off-grid Airbnb utilizes the Earth’s natural resources, from solar-powered electricity to rain and melted snow collected in cisterns. As well as being eco-friendly, the Earthship Airbnb is also people-friendly, with comforts such as a full-sized fridge, shower, oven, and internet access – in case you can’t resist a snap for socials. Were you really there if you didn’t upload it to your story? Sit back, relax, and finally get some reading done, your latest book haul is waiting for you.

The off-grid glamping in Williams, Arizona
Courtesy: Airbnb

6. The off-grid glamping in Williams, Arizona

Does it appear to be located in the middle of nowhere? Well, it is. This tiny Airbnb promises an off-grid glamping experience. There’s no running water, limited solar electricity, and very basic amenities – a very stripped-back trip, to say the least. The cabin and 1.2 acres of land will be all yours, ideal for getting away from daily chaos and re-harmonizing with yourself, and drawing inspiration from the elements. There’s a cozy queen-sized bed with views of the desert that will actually make you want to get up in the mornings. If you’re more of a night owl, stay up late and marvel at the Milky Way Galaxy that spreads across the night sky. Not something you see every day in the city, huh?

The tiny glass house in Griffin, Georgia
Courtesy: Airbnb

7. The tiny glass house in Griffin, Georgia

This teeny tiny glass house Airbnb offers the ultimate opportunity to be self-reliant and in the moment. With no Wi-Fi and only a battery as your source of electricity, you can experience the authentic off-grid life you’re after. What better way to start working on your well-being than by completely shutting off the digital world and surrounding yourself with good ol’ fashioned nature? You know, the trees and stuff. As you may have guessed, the tiny glass house is actually made of glass. Wake up to the glorious sunshine streaming in and fall asleep under the starry sky. Cozy up in bed with a book while the rain pours (or imagine you’re in an angsty music video). Romanticize your life by staying in this off-grid Airbnb. Find yourself. Lose yourself. Whatever floats your boat.

The luxury Earthship in El Prado, New Mexico
Courtesy: Airbnb

8. The luxury Earthship in El Prado, New Mexico

Going off-grid doesn’t always mean living in a shed and sleeping on the ground. This Earthship Airbnb is the epitome of luxury off-grid living. Other than the traditional living quarters (bedrooms, bathrooms, etc), the Airbnb features a jungle-like greenhouse, fish pond, chicken coop, and water fountain – more luxury than some of our actual homes. Sleeping up to four guests, gather your closest pals, take a digital break and embrace a newfound love for all things green. There is Wi-Fi and a TV with Netflix available, in case you really can’t bear to be apart from your boxsets.

The off-grid inn in Fall Creek, Wisconsin
Courtesy: Airbnb

9. The off-grid inn in Fall Creek, Wisconsin

Hide away from the world in this off-grid inn Airbnb. Perfectly nestled in the forest of Wisconsin, you’ll be surrounded by nothing but luscious woodland. The queen-sized bed looks out into the depths of the forest, giving you picturesque views from the second you wake, right up until you doze off. The Airbnb features a kitchen, made up of a mini refrigerator, electric stove, sink, and cooking essentials to allow you to cook your own meals. There’s an electric toilet and a shower, giving you some home comforts, but the Wi-Fi is spotty, so pack a few books and board games, or start writing that novel you’ve been meaning to – there are no excuses now.

The handcrafted Earthship in Boulder, Colorado
Courtesy: Airbnb

10. The handcrafted Earthship in Boulder, Colorado

A sustainable haven built into the side of a mountain, this handcrafted Earthship Airbnb exudes ethereal vibes, connecting its guests with the best of the natural world. Rustic and earthy AF, there’s no better place to visit to forget about the real world and reconnect with yourself. Eco-conscious to the max, the Airbnb has a rainwater catchment, solar water heaters, and natural earth cob walls, utilizing the earth’s resources in the best way possible. It sleeps up to four guests in three bedrooms and has everything you’ll need for a trip away: a gorgeous kitchen, bathroom, and two indoor gardens. There’s also an outdoor hot tub for three-four people. Who said going off-grid couldn’t be luxury?

The Sojourn Cabin in Rockport, Washington
Courtesy: Airbnb

11. The Sojourn Cabin in Rockport, Washington

Looking like it belongs in a fairytale, this tiny off-grid Airbnb cabin is the most idyllic place for solo travelers to escape the world and reconnect with themselves. Or a couple if you’re loved up and can’t bear to be apart. Located on a 46-acre agroforestry farm, the Airbnb is cozy, unique, and very rustic. By rustic, we mean, no running water, no electricity, and being surrounded by nothing but nature. There’s a shared outdoor kitchen, a swimming creek, and an edible forest (whatever that means). Pack your boots and any clothes you don’t mind getting a bit scuffed, you’ll be exposed to dirt, dust, rain, and insects, so it’s best to leave your stylish pieces in the safety of the closet.

