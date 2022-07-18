Ready to live the luxe life? This short-haul alternative to major airlines even has its own private terminals. The best part? You can arrive as soon as 20 minutes before your flight and prices are often cheaper than you’d get on major carriers. We found flights from Dallas to Denver hundreds of dollars cheaper than the same route on American Airlines. Unfortunately flights are fairly limited and at harder to reach airports. From New York, for example, JSX only offers flights to Miami and it departs from Westchester County Airport.
If you’re headed to an airport this summer or planning to get away in the fall, it’s frankly a gamble if you’d make it to your destination on time – if at all. (These are the airlines with the worst delays.) Amid staffing shortages, flights have been canceled left and right. So, if you are looking to get away (maybe you're finally headed to a bucket-list destination) you may want to consider on demand semi-private flights instead.
We know what you're thinking, but it’s actually more affordable than you might think. Some flights might even be cheaper than treating yourself to that upgraded seat on a commercial airline (or Virgin's sexy new seating for two). Intrigued? Here are our favorite options.