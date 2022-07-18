If you can cope with traveling at short notice, it's possible to score a semi-private flight for less than the price of a commercial trip.

If you’re headed to an airport this summer or planning to get away in the fall, it’s frankly a gamble if you’d make it to your destination on time – if at all. (These are the airlines with the worst delays.) Amid staffing shortages, flights have been canceled left and right. So, if you are looking to get away (maybe you're finally headed to a bucket-list destination) you may want to consider on demand semi-private flights instead.

We know what you're thinking, but it’s actually more affordable than you might think. Some flights might even be cheaper than treating yourself to that upgraded seat on a commercial airline (or Virgin's sexy new seating for two). Intrigued? Here are our favorite options.