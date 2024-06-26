Widowmaker Taproom and Kitchen

A second taproom and production facility for Braintree’s Widowmaker Brewing Co. opened in Brighton on Halloween. Fitting, for a place that blasts metal music from behind a "neo-goth" bar, and labels hazy IPAs and crispy lagers with thinly veiled weed jokes. Set in an area of town (not far from Notch Brewery in Brighton) going through big changes, Widowmaker is doing its part to keep Allston-Brighton edgy and we are 100% here for it. Plus, award-winning beers like Blue Comet IPA (incidentally, a best-seller at Time Out Market Boston) and Return to Oblivion Vienna-style lager are consistently solid and creative.

Following years of collaborating at Widowmaker’s Braintree taproom, Bone & Bread food truck has taken up residency in Brighton. The seat-yourself taproom has QR codes all around for ordering global tavern fare like crispy-fried oyster mushrooms, chili garlic crisp noodles, burgers and chicken sandwiches.