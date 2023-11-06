Boston finally has a Topgolf

Despite winter’s upcoming chilly temps and whipping winds, avid golfers can now breathe a sigh of relief. Topgolf is finally open in Canton, giving visitors a way to work around New England’s nasty weather and improve their swing for the spring, and all not too far from Boston.

Where is the new Topgolf near Boston?

The brand new golfing complex is the franchise's first location in Massachusetts and the second in New England (there’s a Topgolf location in Cranston, R.I.). "There's been a ton of excitement within the Topgolf family about this venue opening, and we're so excited to see it come to life," Topgolf's chief operating officer, Gen Gray, said in a statement.

Everything to know about Topgolf

Whether you bring your own or you use their complimentary clubs, the three-story facility has something for every golfer of every level - kids included. For those who prefer to simply practice their swing, the location includes 90 climate-controlled heated hitting bays, with HDTVs in every one. More than just the traditional ranges, Topgolf also allows players to earn points by aiming for giant targets for more realistic play time. Bonus: the high-tech micro-chipped balls score themselves, and Toptracer technology allows you to see a real-time trace of your ball's flight path as well as insights into speed, distance, angle and accuracy.

The venue also boasts a sports bar and restaurant inside, along with a 28-foot video wall and 100-plus HDTVs throughout. The menu is full of shareable plates, from sliders to s’mores cookie skillets, cheesy macaroni bites to wings; and the cocktails, beer buckets, and wine selections wash it all down.

Hourly rates at the Canton location range from $40 to $65 per hour, except for during half-price Tuesdays. Midnight closing times on Friday and Saturday will hit a hole in one with the late night crowd.

Topgolf Canton is located at 777 Dedham Street in Canton.