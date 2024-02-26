Boston’s Blue Flag Capital expands to Jackson Hole

New Englander’s chasing the snow will now find some familiar faces out west. Boston based Blue Flag Capital, locally known for curating elevated hospitality experiences, including Faraway Hotels on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, recently spread their wings, all the way to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

With two new hotel acquisitions in Teton Village, Blue Flag Capital is set to make their mark on Jackson Hole. The Alpenhof and Snake River Lodge are two long standing favorites in Jackson Hole according to Brad Guidi, CDO and Co-Founder of Blue Flag Capital, these two properties were a perfect addition to their portfolio, “inspiration at first sight is crucial for any property we consider. We seek a certain indescribable spark in each location. Both the Alpenhof and Snake River Lodge have this."

Alpenhof has deep roots in Teton Village and Jackson Hole, first opening for Christmas 1965. When asked what updates or changes guests can expect to this historical property, Blue Flag Capital CEO Jason Brown says, “We want to know from the guests and locals themselves what made the Snake River Lodge and Alpenhof great so that when we make any needed changes down the road, it's coming from a place of respecting the past and building upon it, vs. just scrapping what's been working for years and starting new.” While the team will be bringing fresh ideas and the upscale, soulful hospitality Blue Flag is known for, Brown assures, “At the end of the day, we believe honoring historical properties is not just about honoring the design, but more importantly about honoring the people and the hospitality which is what truly makes a property special. It’s through those traditions (like the mug club at the Alpenhof) that make a property memorable.”

One area the team is ready to dive into is the après scene. No ski town or ski vacation is complete without a good après bar. When asked what programming guests and locals can expect for après, Ricki Millington, Director at Blue Flag Capital told us, “we want to be the place locals and guests alike want to hang out at. With that in mind, we will be planning partnerships full of authenticity that embrace that while also playing into the "two more runs, skip the last" mentality.”

While no two Blue Flag Capital properties are exactly alike, Bostonians who enjoy their New England based hotels and restaurants will be happy to find the same dedication to authenticity, and upscale hospitality when they plan their next ski trip out west.