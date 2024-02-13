Boston
bloody. mary
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Boston

Fenway's finest fight for the title of 'Time Out's Best Bloody Mary'

Join us for a Bloody Mary competition on February 18

JQ Louise
Written by
JQ Louise
Get ready to tantalize your taste buds at Time Out’s ‘Best Bloody Mary in Fenway’ Content on February 18. Join us for an epic day filled with free Bloody Mary samples and brunch specials from the kitchens of Fenway's finest establishments.

Participating contenders include:

Loco

DW French

Eventide Fenway

Pescador

Loretta's

Bleacher Bar

Big Heart Hospitality

Time Out Market Bar

Each competing restaurant will showcase their unique twist on the classic brunch cocktail, infusing it with creativity, flavor, and a dash of spice. From bold and spicy concoctions to refreshing and tangy blends, there’s something to please every palate.

As you sip and savor your way through the array of Bloody Marys, be sure to cast your vote for your favorite. Every vote counts as we crown the ultimate champion of Fenway’s Bloody Mary scene. Gather your friends, bring your appetite, and join us for a brunch experience unlike any other. Let’s brunch, Boston-style, and celebrate the culinary spirit of the Fenway neighborhood!

Come support your favorite neighborhood restaurant and try out a few others. Whether you’re a Bloody Mary aficionado or simply looking for a fun-filled Sunday activity, join us at Time Out Market Boston for a brunch extravaganza to remember.

Please note that you must be 21+ to participate in the Bloody Mary tasting, but the event is free for all to attend. The fun goes from 11am-3pm on February 18, please register for a free ticket!

