A free roller rink pops up this summer in Kendall Square

Strap into your skates and get roller-disco ready, because there’s a free roller rink in Kendall Square all summer long—with a beer garden and more.

Rollerama at Kendall Common, a pop-up roller rink and social space, opens Friday, June 28, at the corner of Third and Broadway near Kendall/MIT on the Red Line. Located in Cambridge’s Innovation District, it’s produced by MIT’s real estate group, which is developing the 10-acre site of a former national transportation systems center over the next few years, to include commercial and residential buildings as well as four parks and a community center. This is the first summer of programming from the newly dubbed Kendall Common.

Skating includes free skate rentals and will be open Fridays from 2-8pm and on weekends from 11am-8pm. After July 10, hours will expand to include Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2-8pm as well. Rollerama will be open through September 29.

Starting July 17, it will offer more than just skating and free skate rentals. Plans are in the works for local restaurants to offer food and drinks for purchase (not everything can be free!), as well as a beer garden to open later in July. Details about the food and drink options aren’t yet available. There will be open spaces, seating and lounge areas where you can relax and spend some time.

The skating rink is worth checking out even if you’re not a skater. A large mural by Massiel Grullón features retro-inspired shapes and movement, spanning more than 7,000 square feet. The Boston-based artist has been sharing sneak peeks of the process on Instagram, and the scale of the mural looks incredible. Grullón completed her bachelor's degree in painting and graphic design at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly and is an alumna of the Boston Arts Academy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Massiel Grullón • Boston Muralist (@massielgrullondesigns)

In a press release, Kendall Common organizers promise that throughout the summer, Rollerama will host theme nights, live entertainment and family-friendly events for little skaters.

(Can’t wait for this weekend to lace up your skates? The City of Boston’s 10th annual Donna Summer Disco Party and its City Hall Plaza roller rink returns tonight from 5-9pm, with special performances by the disco queen and Dorchester native’s sister, Mary Gaines Bernard; and Summer's nephew, O'Mega Red.)

The Cambridge roller rink is far from the only free event in Greater Boston this summer. Take advantage of the city with our picks for best things to do for free, like strolling the Public Garden, walking the Black heritage trail or exploring the Boston Public Library. Looking for more ideas to entertain the kids during the long summer months? Check out the best things to do with the whole family.