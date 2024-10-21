This classic Back Bay hotel is retooling its three restaurants this fall

One Irish pub closes, and another door opens.

The Lenox Hotel has three new restaurants in the works, its ownership announced today. Sweeney’s on Boylston is slated to open November 1, taking over the landmark spot near the Boston Marathon Finish Line where Sólás Irish Pub has been for more than 20 years. Simultaneously, The Irving will replace the hotel’s lobby lounge, City Bar. Early next year, a yet-to-be-named restaurant will replace City Table.

All three new concepts are led by chef Daniel Kenney, a veteran of hotel hospitality, who was most recently executive chef at the Liberty Hotel. "His creativity, dedication to quality, and passion for fresh, local ingredients make him the perfect fit to guide us through this evolution. We are confident that these new concepts will bring innovative and memorable dining experiences to our guests and the local community,” says Dan Donahue, president of Saunders Hotel Group, the family-owned outfit that operates the Lenox.

Kenney graduated from Johnson & Wales University and began his career at Boston Harbor Hotel. He has also worked at the Four Seasons Resort in Costa Rica, the Langham Boston and the Harborview Hotel on Martha’s Vineyard. In his new role, Kenney is also overseeing the Lenox Hotel’s catering and event operations.

Photograph: Courtesy the Lenox Hotel Chef Daniel Kenney

Over the past several months, Kenney and other Lenox leaders traveled to Ireland to get inspiration for Sweeney’s, which is a contemporary take on an Irish pub. Classics like Guinness beef stew, a corned beef and cabbage sandwich and a ploughman’s lunch platter of cured meats, sharp cheeses, almonds, quince jam, a farm egg and Anadama bread will be elevated with high-quality ingredients sourced from New England.

With some cosmetic renovations underway, Sweeney’s on Boylston will maintain the cozy environment of its predecessor. Big TVs in the place will make it a go-to for watching Gaelic sports and soccer—as well as the highlights every Marathon Monday. Sweeney’s will be open daily for lunch, dinner and late-night from 11am–2am with full Irish breakfast available on weekends.

The Irving, situated just off the lobby at the Lenox Hotel, has an extensive whiskey selection, wines by the glass and craft cocktails, plus a menu of casual, shareable plates and pizzas. Dishes that Kenney is developing include Fresno chili-seared Gloucester tuna with black sesame-tahini, cucumber and seaweed aioli; a Pineland Farms burger on brioche with caramelized onion mayo, crispy pancetta, aged Vermont cheddar, arugula and vine-ripened tomato, served with hand-cut fries; and mussels with Portuguese-style chouriço from New Bedford.

The full restaurant, which is yet to be defined, "promises to complement the other rebranded venues with an innovative culinary approach and refreshed interior," according to today’s statement. Meanwhile, City Table is open for the foreseeable future before undergoing renovations in early 2025. It's business as usual at Sólás and City Bar through Halloween with the two new concepts debuting on November 1.