This luxurious, waterside hotel is regally perched at Rowes Wharf. One of BHH’s unique charms is that it hosts so many events right on site, from weekly alfresco movie viewings in the summer to outdoor fires and cocoa in the winter—plus the Boston Wine Festival, held every year from January through March.
Location perks? Easy access to the Boston Harborwalk and its many waterside restaurants.
Budget range? Many mid-range budget options.
Time Out tip: Boston Harborwalk is known for its boat cruises, simply ask the concierge to set one up for you.