Lounge with green sofa and a coffee table with a stack of books.
Courtesy: Booking.comThe Newbury Boston

The 17 best hotels in Boston

Take a look at our guide to the best hotels in Boston includes top picks for vacations and staycations

Written by
Eric Grossman
,
Gerrish Lopez
&
Ella Doyle
Contributors
Alex Floyd-Douglass
&
Jennifer Banful
Thinking about visiting Boston? We’ve got you covered. The city is known for its sports culture and huge baseball arenas (as well as its clam chowder, obviously), but it’s got a ton more to offer than that. From shopping till you drop to some lip-smackingly good restaurants and the most perfect spot to grab a cup of coffee, Time Out has all you need for a great stay. But everyone knows the only thing that can ruin a well-planned trip is a bad hotel - so we’ve got you sorted on that front, too. Read on for our roundup of the best hotels in Boston for your travels. 

RECOMMENDED:
🏙Full guide to the best things to do in Boston 
🛏The best Airbnbs in Boston
🚣‍♂️The best waterfront Airbnbs in Boston

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best hotels in Boston

Boston Harbor Hotel
Courtesy: Booking.com

1. Boston Harbor Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Waterfront
  • price 4 of 4

This luxurious, waterside hotel is regally perched at Rowes Wharf. One of BHH’s unique charms is that it hosts so many events right on site, from weekly alfresco movie viewings in the summer to outdoor fires and cocoa in the winter—plus the Boston Wine Festival, held every year from January through March.

 
Location perks? Easy access to the Boston Harborwalk and its many waterside restaurants. 

Budget range? Many mid-range budget options. 

Time Out tip: Boston Harborwalk is known for its boat cruises, simply ask the concierge to set one up for you. 

Read more
Check prices
The Envoy Hotel, Autograph Collection
Courtesy: Booking.com

2. The Envoy Hotel, Autograph Collection

  • Hotels
  • Seaport District
  • price 3 of 4

The 136-room Envoy’s interior plays to its buzzy Seaport location, with modern, nautically themed rooms. Outlook Bar and Kitchen, the hotel’s in-house restaurant, serves up contemporary American dishes with a Caribbean flair and live music; locals often stop by for lunch or a cocktail at the bar. But the truly happening spot is the massive rooftop bar overhanging the harbor; during the warm weather months, locals line up for the pleasure of rubbing elbows with hotel guests. 

Location perks? Sweet views over Boston Harbor. 


Budget range? Mid-range. 


Time Out tip: Visiting in winter? Don’t miss the rooftop igloo dining experience. 

Read more
Check prices
The Ritz-Carlton, Boston
Photograph: Courtesy Ritz-Carlton, Boston

3. The Ritz-Carlton, Boston

  • Hotels
  • Downtown
  • price 4 of 4

Overlooking the Boston Common, the Ritz-Carlton eschews old-fashioned opulence in favor of contemporary style. A creamy, neutral colour palette creates a warm, relaxing atmosphere, and suites feature sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows and imposing fireplaces. Guests enjoy access to the neighboring spa at the Equinox Sports Club, and a pair of on-site haunts - Artisan Bistro and the Avery Bar - provide a nice alternative to the many restaurants and bars nearby.


Location perks? Near to the Theatre District.

Budget range? At the higher end of the budget range. 

Time Out tip: Order a traditional martini at The Avery Bar – you won’t regret it. 

Read more
Check prices
Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston
Booking.com

4. Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

  • Hotels
  • Boston
  • price 4 of 4

One of the two Four Seasons hotels in Boston, this one will blow you away. This one is situated in one of the city’s many skyscrapers, meaning you can look out at the most fantastic views while lounging on a couch or sipping a cocktail. Floor-to-ceiling windows are a feature of every room, and the wellness floor will have you totally zen. Oh, and the Japanese food is to die for. 

Location perks? Back Bay, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and Fenway Park are all nearby.

Budget range? At the higher end of the budget range. 

Time Out tip: The Japanese food at Zuma restaurant is to die for. 

Read more
Check prices
Mandarin Oriental, Boston
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

5. Mandarin Oriental, Boston

  • Hotels
  • Back Bay
  • price 4 of 4

Boston is home to one of the world’s many Mandarin Oriental hotels, which are always luxurious and consistently fantastic. If the sparkling reception lobby doesn’t wow you straight away, the suites certainly will. With floor-to-ceiling windows, you can look out at the whole of the city’s jaw-dropping skyline.

Location perks? Brilliant views of the historic Back Bay.

Budget range? High-end. 

Time Out tip: Don’t pass up a visit to the hotel’s sanctuary spa, where you can book a range of treatments. 

Read more
Check prices
The Liberty Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Liberty Hotel

6. The Liberty Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • West End
  • price 3 of 4

For more than a century, The Liberty Hotel existed as a decidedly different entity – the Charles Street Jail, once home to the likes of Malcolm X and Sacco and Vanzetti. Some of the 298 rooms offer sumptuous river views, and many guests spend their time bouncing between the four different restaurants and bars. During the summer months, the hotel hosts regular yoga classes and after-work events for both guests and locals, including fashion shows, cooking classes, and a weekly “Yappy Hour” for dog owners.

Location perks? Slap bang in the middle of the city, close to the Museum of Science and Kendall Square.

Budget range? Caters to a range of budgets. 

Time Out tip: Book a table at Scampo, the most notable restaurant at the hotel helmed by legendary Boston chef Lydia Shire.

Read more
Check prices
Four Seasons Hotel Boston
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Boston

7. Four Seasons Hotel Boston

  • Hotels
  • Back Bay
  • price 4 of 4

The five-star Four Seasons is known for its famous guests. When the Stones roll into town, this is where they set up camp. Built on the site of a former Playboy Club, the hotel boasts an ideal location in the Back Bay with swooning views of the Public Garden, plus impeccable amenities (swimming pool, fitness center, and spa) and services. 

Location perks? Just steps away from the Boston Public Garden and the Boston Opera House. 

Budget range? At the higher end of the bargain.

Time Out tip: Aujourd’hui is well known for its breakfast specialties which you can eat in front of wonderful views of the Boston Public Garden.

Read more
Check prices
The Newbury
Booking.com

8. The Newbury

The Newbury opened in June 2021 and caused a storm immediately, due to, mainly, its ace location. The hotel is super near to the idyllic Boston Public Garden, King’s Chapel and Boston Common. But the interior is something to shout about too, with a collection of good-looking suites and guestrooms, and fantastic in-house restaurants The Street Bar and The Library. 

Location perks? Near Boston Public Garden and Newbury Street’s luxury shopping. 

Budget range? Mid to high end. 

Time Out tip: Explore your surroundings by taking advantage of the hotel’s free bike hire. 

Read more
Check prices
Fairmont Copley Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy Fairmont Copley Plaza

9. Fairmont Copley Plaza

  • Hotels
  • Back Bay
  • price 3 of 4

The centrally located and beautifully appointed Fairmont Copley Place first opened in 1912, and the grandeur of an earlier era is reflected in the ornate marble lobby. The 383 rooms are more sedate, decorated in cool hues and commissioned art sketches depicting Boston scenes. Guests can head upstairs to the expansive rooftop gym, then gain back the calories at OAK Long Bar and Kitchen, a thoroughly renovated bar and brasserie.

Location perks? In Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, across the street from Copley Square.

Budget range? Caters to various budgets. 

Time Out tip: Look out for the iconic lobby clock, that has been a fixture in the hotel since it first opened its doors in 1912. It’s a symbol of the hotel's history and its connection to the city. 

Read more
Check prices
Hotel Commonwealth
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Commonwealth

10. Hotel Commonwealth

  • Hotels
  • Fenway/Kenmore
  • price 3 of 4

Both kid- and pet-friendly, Hotel Commonwealth offers rooms that are modern and doused in sunlight; many face out onto Fenway Park. The collection of on-site F&B might be the most impressive in the city; between Eastern Standard, the Hawthorne Bar, and Island Creek Oyster Bar, guests are well-served day and night.

Location perks? Views of one of Boston’s greatest landmarks, Fenway Park as well as Kenmore Square and the Citgo Sign.

Budget range? Affordable to mid-range. 

Time Out tip: Baseball-themed packages are available for die-hards.

Read more
Check prices
The Eliot Hotel
Booking.com

11. The Eliot Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Back Bay

Built in 1925, the historic Eliot Suite Hotel is located on the edge of the Back Bay. The elegantly decorated rooms feature marble bathrooms and soundproof windows. Uni, the award-winning, subterranean restaurant, lets guests enjoy primo sushi bar treats and inventive small plates without having to venture outside.

Location perks? Close to the Hynes Convention Center, Prudential Shopping Center, and Newbury Street shops.

Budget range? Mid-range. 

Time Out tip: Take a look at the hotel’s special packages before you stay which give guests access to walks, tours, and dining deals. 

Read more
Check prices
The Whitney Hotel
Booking.com

12. The Whitney Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill's premier boutique option, The Whitney offers Peregrine restaurant, free bikes, a fitness center and a shared lounge. Many of the city's key sites are a short stroll away, and the hotel's location near MGH makes it a great choice for medical travelers and those visiting family at the hospital.

Location perks? On the edge of Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Budget range? Various options. 

Time Out tip: Take advantage of the river through the on-site “Whitney on the Water'' program which offers the option to rent sailboats or yachts. 

Read more
Check prices
The Revolution Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Provenance Hotels

13. The Revolution Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South End
  • price 2 of 4

Ever lacking in hotel options, the South End is one of the nicest places to stay in the city, and The Revolution Hotel puts visitors right in the heart of the historic neighborhood. The hotel – which resides within an adaptive reuse of one of the first YWCAs in the nation – offers Conspire, a modern co-working space that is free for guests and available to non-guests for a daily or monthly fee. The property also features engaging art and objects that display Boston’s many innovations.

Location perks? Close to the Boston Public Garden, Boston Common, and Boston South Station.

Budget range? Affordable options. 

Time Out tip: In a hurry? Don’t pass up the morning grab-and-go coffee and pastries from nearby Kohi Coffee. 

Read more
Check prices
The Lenox Hotel
Courtesy: Booking.com

14. The Lenox Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Back Bay
  • price 3 of 4

The privately owned Lenox, which first opened in 1900, boasts a prime location next to the Boston Public Library. The hotel’s old-style gold and blue decor oozes quiet elegance, while its rooms feature brass chandeliers, dark wood furniture and marble bathrooms; several also boast working fireplaces, as does the charmingly restored lobby. The Lenox also houses City Bar (stylish lounge), Sólás (Irish pub), and City Table (neighborhood restaurant).

Location perks? Three blocks from the famous restaurants and shops on Newbury Street and panoramic views of the Back Bay neighborhood.

Budget range? Various mid-range budget options. 

Time Out tip: Make the most of the hotel’s glorious firesides with their ‘Fireside Experience Package’ – it's a real treat.  

Read more
Check prices
Loews Boston Hotel
Booking.com

15. Loews Boston Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Back Bay
  • price 3 of 4

This historic Back Bay district hotel – located in the former headquarters of the Boston Police Department – provides an ideal base for out-of-towners and local staycationers alike. Modern rooms and amenities provide a nice contrast to the historic surroundings. The Precinct Kitchen + Bar provides a stylish locale in which to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Mood? A plush retreat steeped in local know-how.  
Location perks? In the center of Boston near the King's Chapel and Burying Ground, Boston North Station, and TD Garden.
Budget range? Mid-range options. 
Time Out tip: Take advantage of the hotel’s neighborhood ‘passkey’ which gives guests discounts, deals and extras at a number of downtown shops and eateries. 

Read more
Check prices
Hotel AKA Boston Common
Photograph: Courtesy Nine Zero Hotel

16. Hotel AKA Boston Common

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4

A blend of classic and upscale modern architectural elements, this chic downtown hotel is a boutique haven for business travelers and those seeking central access to the city. From a sleek wood-paneled lobby, you’ll travel upstairs to rooms that are urbane and opulent, with terrific city views. Along with a whole host of thoughtful amenities like a fitness center, lounge, meeting rooms, and a  sophisticated restaurant/bar, Hotel AKA also provides a master class in pet-friendliness, from complimentary dog beds to pet dishes.

Location perks? Situated just across the street from the historic Granary Burial Grounds and a 15-minute walk to Quincy market. 

Budget range? It costs a pretty penny for a typical three-night stay here, so expect no less than exceptional service and trendy decor. 

Time Out tip: For all the foodies and dessert lovers, you have to try FoMu homemade ice cream at Quincy Market. 

Read more
Check prices
Canopy By Hilton Boston Downtown
Courtesy: Booking.com

17. Canopy By Hilton Boston Downtown

We've picked out Canopy by Hilton, especially for those who like a hotel with character, style, and a real vibrant atmosphere that makes a hotel feel a little more like home. The comfy rooms feature art deco interiors complete with functional elements like a desk and air-con, as well as a flat-screen TV and an optional balcony. Comfort and style aren't their only forté – if you get decision fatigue when it comes to picking where to eat out, you can spend the first night dining in at the hotel's restaurant which serves both American and French cuisine. There's also a fitness center and a shared lounge and bar where you can kick back and enjoy a cold one.

Location perks? When the weather perks up, you can take one of the hotel's free canopy bikes for a spin. 

Budget range? On the pricier side, but worth every penny for the convenient location and the elegant rooms.

Time Out tip: For the scenic route and beautiful architecture, take the Charles River Bike loop. 

Check prices
