A red flag warning is in effect across Massachusetts—here's what that means

On top of other things going on this week, Massachusetts is monitoring a “red flag warning,” weather-wise. That means the entire state is at risk for brush and wildfires through Friday, Nov. 8, due to dry conditions, warm temperatures and gusty winds.

“Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly,” the National Weather Service said in a statement on Wednesday. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

More than 200 brush fires started across Massachusetts in October, and more than 50 have already been addressed in November, the Boston Globe reported—figures way higher than the Bay State’s average 15 wildfires in a typical October. This fall has been anything but typical, with just more than 2 inches of rain seen in Boston since September.

Photograph: Courtesy Friends of the Blue Hills

“As we confront an unprecedented fall fire season, I’m asking all our residents to protect themselves, their neighbors, and their communities by refraining from any outdoor activities that involve open flames, sparks and embers, or other heat sources,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement this week. Nearly 500 acres across Massachusetts burned last week, including “significant” fires in Salem and Lynn, Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, Northampton in Western Mass. and elsewhere.

“We have seen truly remarkable efforts from our fire service. Let’s support them by using caution and common sense out there,” Healey said.

With no rain in the forecast until Sunday evening, plus sustaining winds at 5–15 mph gusting to 30, crunchy leaves and bright sunlight, brush fires today could be especially dangerous, according to NWS.

Here’s what state officials ask residents to keep in mind during today’s red flag warning:

Refrain from outdoor cooking and heating

Use caution with power equipment including lawnmowers, leaf blowers and all-terrain vehicles

Dispose of ashes from fireplaces and wood stoves properly, in a metal can, doused with water and covered with a tight-fitting lid

Extinguish smoking materials in a sturdy ashtray with water or sand

The unseasonable weather and general vibes of this week make it a great one for a walk in the park or hike around Boston. If you spot a brush fire, alert 911.