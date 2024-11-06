The Public Garden is the city’s heart. History stands on the park’s perimeters, with statues documenting the importance Boston played in creating modern arts and sciences. Bostonians know the long hard winter is over when the Swan Boats are dusted off for another season, and Romeo and Juliet leave their winter home in the Franklin Park Zoo to create the next generation of actual swans that will waddle along the pond’s banks. Perhaps one of the most recognizable of Boston’s statues is that of General George Washington on his noble steed, forever leading the charge through America’s first botanical garden. Across Charles Street, the Boston Common—the country’s first public park—was once common land used for sheep and livestock grazing, but today, it finds families picnicking, students studying on blankets, people tossing balls to their pups, festivals and rallies. It’s also the site of the city’s annual holiday tree lighting, as well as the home of Frog Pond, where ice skating is a time-honored winter ritual and April turns it into a lovely reflection pool.
It’s no secret that the Hub holds court as a walking city—and there’s no better way to enjoy it than getting a glimpse of nature in one of the best parks in Boston. From the lush Emerald Necklace (the nation’s oldest linear park system) to the celebrated Arnold Arboretum, there are plenty of places that offer serene green space where you can take a breather from the city rush and unwind. If you need even more of an escape, leave the bustle of downtown behind with one of the best hikes near Boston or the best beaches near Boston.
