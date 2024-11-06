Go touch grass, get outside and enjoy nature in your own backyard at these public parks in Boston.

It’s no secret that the Hub holds court as a walking city—and there’s no better way to enjoy it than getting a glimpse of nature in one of the best parks in Boston. From the lush Emerald Necklace (the nation’s oldest linear park system) to the celebrated Arnold Arboretum, there are plenty of places that offer serene green space where you can take a breather from the city rush and unwind. If you need even more of an escape, leave the bustle of downtown behind with one of the best hikes near Boston or the best beaches near Boston.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston