We're No. 2!! And three. And 75.

Boston-area and New England schools have a respectable showing on the latest World University Rankings from Times Higher Education (THE). Cambridge’s own MIT and Harvard are in spots two and three, respectively, while Connecticut Ivy League icon Yale rounds out the top 10. Boston University even cracks the top 100 at spot No. 75.

In all, seven of the Top 10 schools are in the U.S., while U.K. unis claim the other three slots. Oxford University is the best worldwide, with Cambridge (the other Cambridge) in fifth and Imperial College London in ninth. Overall, 55 U.S. universities stack up with the best of the best, but other parts of the world are making gains, too. This year’s THE list places two Chinese universities—Tsinghua and Peking—in spots 11 and 12, while schools in Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the UAE appear for the first time in the top 200.

Times Higher Education is a trusted global surveyor of higher education for 20 years. It ranks more than 2,000 institutions in 115 countries and world territories, based on the school’s research, impact and teaching. To weigh the universities for its annual ranked list, THE uses metrics like ratio of staff to students, gender equivalence and number of full-time students.

Other New England schools to make the top 200 are Brown University (no. 58), University of Massachusetts (No. 84), Dartmouth College (No. 168) and Tufts University (No. 179).

MIT and Harvard are no strangers to ranked lists like this. The QS World University Rankings named MIT No. 1 on its latest list, released in June; and the Academic Ranking of World Universities put Harvard at the top in August.

These elite institutions aren’t closed off to those of us who just live here, either. Both MIT and Harvard have excellent museums that are open to the public—and if you want to see more of the Cambridge campuses, you can book tours for both MIT and Harvard.