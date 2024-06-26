Hook + Line serves modern New England seafood in the Seaport from one of Boston’s biggest names in hospitality. (Located just across the harbor in the Seaport from sister spot Alcove, you can even take the Seaport commuter ferry between the two.) Owner Tom Schlesigner-Guidelli cut his teeth on the bar at bygone Boston fish houses like East Coast Grill and Island Creek Oyster Bar, so you can bet there’s a deep, seafood-friendly wine list and refreshing cocktails at Hook + Line to pair with the waterfront views. H + L Market next door sells seafood, prepared plates, wine and more to-go.