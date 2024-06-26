Subscribe
Hook + Line lobster caviar
Photograph: Courtesy Hook + Line/Drew Katz
  Restaurants | Seafood
  Seaport District

Hook + Line

Jacqueline Cain
Written by Jacqueline Cain
Time Out says

Hook + Line serves modern New England seafood in the Seaport from one of Boston’s biggest names in hospitality. (Located just across the harbor in the Seaport from sister spot Alcove, you can even take the Seaport commuter ferry between the two.) Owner Tom Schlesigner-Guidelli cut his teeth on the bar at bygone Boston fish houses like East Coast Grill and Island Creek Oyster Bar, so you can bet there’s a deep, seafood-friendly wine list and refreshing cocktails at Hook + Line to pair with the waterfront views. H + L Market next door sells seafood, prepared plates, wine and more to-go. 

Details

Address
10 Fan Pier
Boston
02210
