Ease into the week every Sunday with Fenway's largest Latin dance party. Noche Latina at Time Out Market is an unforgettable night of dancing and fun. DJ Snax is in the house every Sunday starting at 6pm spinning the hottest salsa, bachata and more Latin beats. Vibes are free, and of course you can order up cocktails, beer and awesome eats from the market's 14 food vendors.
Time Out says
Details
- Address
- Time Out Market Boston
- 401 Park Dr
- Boston
- 02215
- Cross street:
- Brookline Ave
- Price:
- free
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video