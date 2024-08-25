Subscribe
A low shot of the dance floor with people dancing under the colorful lights
Photograph: Shutterstock
  • Things to do
  • Time Out Market Boston, Fenway/Kenmore

Noche Latina

Jacqueline Cain
Written by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Time Out says

Ease into the week every Sunday with Fenway's largest Latin dance party. Noche Latina at Time Out Market is an unforgettable night of dancing and fun. DJ Snax is in the house every Sunday starting at 6pm spinning the hottest salsa, bachata and more Latin beats. Vibes are free, and of course you can order up cocktails, beer and awesome eats from the market's 14 food vendors.

Details

Event website:
www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/event/noche-latina-sunday-night/
Address
Time Out Market Boston
401 Park Dr
Boston
02215
Cross street:
Brookline Ave
Price:
free

Dates and times

