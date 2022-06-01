For centuries, Bristol’s greatest asset has been the docks and floating harbour around which it is built. From pirates and sugar traders to the pleasure-seekers of today, the waterways at the heart of the city have drawn trade and talent to Bristol from around the world to help create the city we all know and love today. The days of huge galleons mooring up in the docks have long gone, but the floating harbour and waterways remain and today provide a unique waterside setting for a very modern city. For visitors and locals alike, the museums, restaurants, bars, galleries and cafes that fringe the Harbourside area of the city are one of the city’s greatest attractions. The internationally renowned Arnolfini gallery and the Watershed media and arts centre can be found adjacent to the water, as can the M Shed museum.