Clifton Suspension Bridge isn’t just a convenient way of getting from Clifton Village to Lea Woods or a dizzying vantage point from which to admire astonishing views – it’s an internationally recognised symbol of the city and a source of great pride to anyone who calls Bristol home. Opened in 1864, the bridge was completed as a tribute to its designer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, who died before it could be finished. You’ll now find a visitors’ centre on the Somerset side in Leigh Woods, and perched up on the hill on the Bristol side, you’ll find the Clifton Observatory. Within this former snuff mill, you’ll find one of only two working Camera Obscuras left in the UK and a subterranean passage leading to Ghyston’s Cave.
Brilliant, brilliant Brizzle. Bristol’s intangibles make it a magnet for creative folks from all over the land, but there is more to the city than ideas and atmosphere. The best attractions in Bristol make it a tourism tour-de-force, with fabulous museums nestled alongside architectural splendour and more. Did we mention pubs? Yeah, Bristol has the best old-world pubs in the UK, perfect little boozers for lengthy discussions about how impressive the Clifton Suspension Bridge is. Very impressive, for the record.
Bristol’s creativity fills its galleries and museums, and the theatre scene is undeniably world-class. Is it any surprise that so many young people are upping sticks to Bristol? Spoiler alert; no, it is no surprise.