11 quiet places to meditate in Chicago

City life has a knack for wearing down our mental well-being. While we love Chicago, the abundance of new things to do, shows to see and places to eat, we could all use a breather. Luckily, the city is dotted with meditative sanctuaries ideal for clearing your mind. So take a deep breath—in through our nose, out through your mouth—and center yourself at these peaceful nooks throughout Chicago.

1. Promontory point

A post shared by Bipul Pandey (@bipul_p) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

2. Harold Washington Library Winter Garden

A post shared by Mimi Lie (@sesamimiseeds) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

3. Chicago Cultural Center

A post shared by Starry Night (@starrynightbug) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

4. Garfield Park Conservatory

A post shared by Caroline Sam (@caroline_s7) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

5. Osaka Garden in Jackson Park

A post shared by Dwayne Garron (@gzcwayne) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

6. Montrose Harbor

A post shared by Debbie Kaczynski (@debbail) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

7. South Garden Art Institute

A post shared by Stephen Ulman (@stephegopteris) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

8. Berger Park in Edgewater

A post shared by Carolina Paniagua (@carolpanini) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

9. Lurie Garden

A post shared by Its A Pilots Wife For Me (@itsapilotswifeforme) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

10. The Lincoln Park Nature Boardwalk

A post shared by Brian Gerstle (@bgerstle) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

11. Winnemac Park

A post shared by @sheabop on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

