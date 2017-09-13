  • Blog
11 quiet places to meditate in Chicago

By Time Out Chicago editors Posted: Wednesday September 13 2017, 11:22am

Photograph: Steven Kevil/Wiki Commons
Osaka Garden at Jackson Park

City life has a knack for wearing down our mental well-being. While we love Chicago, the abundance of new things to do, shows to see and places to eat, we could all use a breather. Luckily, the city is dotted with meditative sanctuaries ideal for clearing your mind. So take a deep breath—in through our nose, out through your mouth—and center yourself at these peaceful nooks throughout Chicago.

1. Promontory point

A post shared by Bipul Pandey (@bipul_p) on

2. Harold Washington Library Winter Garden

A post shared by Mimi Lie (@sesamimiseeds) on

3. Chicago Cultural Center

A post shared by Starry Night (@starrynightbug) on

4. Garfield Park Conservatory

A post shared by Caroline Sam (@caroline_s7) on

5. Osaka Garden in Jackson Park

A post shared by Dwayne Garron (@gzcwayne) on

6. Montrose Harbor

A post shared by Debbie Kaczynski (@debbail) on

7. South Garden Art Institute

A post shared by Stephen Ulman (@stephegopteris) on

8. Berger Park in Edgewater

 

9. Lurie Garden

10. The Lincoln Park Nature Boardwalk

A post shared by Brian Gerstle (@bgerstle) on

11. Winnemac Park

A post shared by @sheabop on

