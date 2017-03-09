3 new bars you should check out this spring

Tropical drinks, fancy glasses of wine and a new dive bar are at the top of our list for this spring. Whether you need to take a trendy Instagram photo in front of the pink and teal flamingos in River North or have a wine chosen for you to perfectly suit your tastes, this spring's bars are on point. I mean, how can you not be into a PBR, free popcorn and a puppy?

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Income Tax: Wine bar Income Tax focuses on four wine regions and offers shared dishes and entrée-sized portions from those areas. The food is delightful and satisfying, from a beautiful flammenkuchen, with flaky pastry topped with pearl onions and pieces of chewy bacon, to a fancily plated coq au vin with hearty stew vegetables. Enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff are happy guide you to just the right vino—whether you want to try a mineral-laden white out of the Loire Valley or an eau de vie for the first time. The employees even tell you what you should pick up from Independent Spirits on your way home.

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Flamingo Rum Club: This spot is the embodiment of a River North establishment: a sceney flamingo mural outside, dim lighting inside and cocktails that are set aflame. The bar hosts regular burlesque shows with dancers dressed head to toe in sparkling gems and feather boas. Drinks range from classic rum-laced cocktails like daiquiris and mojitos to original numbers like the Booty Collins, a vodka-filled gold swan with passion fruit and lemon, designed to be shared. Those concoctions are fine, as is the food (we like the ropa vieja crostini), but you’re here for the show—and a photo opportunity with the stars of it.

Photograph courtesy The Native

The Native: The former Bonny’s space in Logan Square is now the Native, outfitted with ’70s décor, a maple bar and big leather booths for larger groups. It’s truly a neighborhood bar, with regulars coming in to burn through scratch-offs with vodka sodas while Dolly, the bar’s resident dog, cleans up after any of the free popcorn they’ve spilled. Vintage vinyl spins while a single small flatscreen is set above the back corner if you absolutely have to get your TV fix. Belly up to the bar, order a Hamm’s or Hopewell porter, and get ready to be wooed by your new favorite neighborhood spot.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.