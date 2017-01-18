Adler After Dark: Family Edition returns February 3

If you’re a fan of Adler Planetarium’s monthly 21 and over Adler After Dark event, you’ll soon be able to get the whole family in on the fun. On the evening of February 3, the planetarium will open its doors to guests of all ages for its second Adler After Dark: Family Edition.

As with the age-restricted version of Adler After Dark, the family-friendly edition offers guests full access the museum’s exhibits, live entertainment and unlimited sky shows. Adult guests will still be able to have a drink while they explore the planetarium, and younger visitors can also get in on the fun with a kiddie-cocktail bar.

In addition to Adler Planetarium’s regular exhibits and shows, Adler After Dark: Family Edition will feature a variety of hands-on, all-ages programs. Experiments and activities planned for the evening include space bingo, Astro iSpy Scavenger Hunt through the museum, telescope viewing, littleBits—use this simple electronic building block system to complete fun bot challenges, such as building your own “inchworm” robot—and cosmic face painting.

Tickets are on sale now and are $15 for adults, $12 for children and $10 for members.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.