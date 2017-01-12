All Bow Truss coffee locations fail to open after employees go unpaid

This morning, all ten Bow Truss coffee locations failed to open because employees walked off after not being paid last week, according to Crain's Chicago Business. This comes after Bow Truss's agreement to sell a majority stake to entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis hasn't gone through. According to Crain's, Lemonis said he has no interest in partnering with Bow Truss's Phil Tadros, but has until the end of day on February 28 to enter an agreement to buy the company.

Tadros has said he's meeting with several parties to raise enough money to pay his employees and cover rent. Last year, partnerships with Iliana Regan at Bunny, the Micro Bakery and Jared Leonard at the Budlong both fell through. Currently, Tadros is still embroiled in a lawsuit against Leonard after accusing him of violating a non-compete clause and breaking their operating agreement. Tadros told Crain's that he's hoping to pay his employees and reopen all Bow Truss in the next few days.

