Apparently Chicagoans don't know how to party

You may recall a few months ago we unveiled findings from our global survey that showed Chicago really is the best city for having it all. We've got an amazing food and drink scene, we're friendly, the cost of living isn't so bad (for a city, at least) and we know there's plenty to do here every single day. It turns out, there's one thing we're not great at though. Partying.

While Chicago's bar scene recieved top marks—73% of respondents said there are always great bars to go to, higher than any other city surveyed—and residents go out more than 39 times per year (the highest of the U.S. cities surveyed), apparently we value a good night's sleep over staying out dancing and drinking.

When it comes to staying up until sunrise we came in dead-last of the cities included in the survey, at a measly 7%. To combat this, we've come up with a list of the things to do in Chicago that are worth staying out until sunrise for.

Maybe our late-night tendencies are curbed by the fact that 52% of Chicagoans think it's OK to get the party started earlier in the day with a drink at lunch? Don't get too excited, that still puts us in the bottom half of responses with a whopping 69% of people in Barcelona thinking a mid-day drink is no problem.

Only 25% of Chicagoans admit to having a hangover in the last week and annually the average Chicagoan clocks in with 17 hangovers, pretty middle-of-the-road for respondents. That seems to make us model employees, as only 4% of us got to work late or not at all after a night of drinking, the lowest percentage in the US and bested by only Barcelona (must be because they start their drinking so early) and Lisbon.

We've got a city full of world-class bars, we're counting on you to step up your party game, Chicago.

