Big Chicks is hosting a vibrator race for choice

Slow and steady wins the race. But when it comes to reproductive rights, a slightly different approach is creating a whole lot of buzz. To raise money and awareness of efforts to revoke a woman’s right to choose, one Chicago-based organization is pitting “anti-choice dicks” against each other for a truly epic fundraiser.

The pro-choice political action committee Personal PAC will hold vibrator race and fundraiser on February 16 at Big Chicks in Uptown. During the event, which is being dubbed a “race for choice,” members of the group will stick a photo of some of the nation’s best-known anti-choice politicians on the heads of vibrators. Supporters are invited to come out between 6pm and 8pm to watch them race to the bottom. To raise funds, Personal PAC is asking attendees to place bets on their least favorite anti-choicer for the chance to win a prize.

As you might guess, vibrators aren’t typically designed to move in a specific direction. But the event’s coordinators have a plan to prevent the race from looking something like this.

John Gedeon, a furniture maker who is building the racetrack, told the Reader that each vibrator will be placed in walled lanes on a slightly angled track, which is necessary to keep them in line and moving forward. If you’re wondering what this could look like, check out this video of what claims to be the “First annual vibrator race.”

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.