Broken Nose Theatre’s ‘At the Table’ will get a summer remount

The five-year-old Broken Nose Theatre had one of this winter’s surprise hits with its Chicago premiere of Michael Perlman’s At the Table, an ensemble piece that benefited from one of the most engaging ensembles around in director Spenser Davis’s production. Broken Nose has just announced that entire cast will return for an 18-performance remount this summer at the Den Theatre, running June 29 to July 28.

In Perlman’s play, set at a weekend retreat among a group of college friends now in their early 30s, the core group and their outside friends or new romantic interests tangle and tussle over a range of identity-politics arguments. The eight actors in Broken Nose’s production (Evan Linder, Echaka Agba, Adam Soule, Elise Spoerlein, Johnard Washington, David Weiss, Jennifer Cheung and Benjamin Brownson) made these sometimes stilted exchanges feel remarkably fresh and organic; as I wrote in my review last month, “this cast sells it with some of the finest storefront ensemble acting in recent memory.” Tickets for the remount are on sale now, and with Broken Nose’s pay-what-you-wish policy, the new run is likely to sell out as thoroughly as the original did.

