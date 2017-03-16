  • Blog
  • Theater & Performance
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Broken Nose Theatre’s ‘At the Table’ will get a summer remount

By Kris Vire Posted: Thursday March 16 2017, 2:47pm

Broken Nose Theatre’s ‘At the Table’ will get a summer remount
Photograph: Matthew Freer
At the Table at Broken Nose Theatre

The five-year-old Broken Nose Theatre had one of this winter’s surprise hits with its Chicago premiere of Michael Perlman’s At the Table, an ensemble piece that benefited from one of the most engaging ensembles around in director Spenser Davis’s production. Broken Nose has just announced that entire cast will return for an 18-performance remount this summer at the Den Theatre, running June 29 to July 28.

In Perlman’s play, set at a weekend retreat among a group of college friends now in their early 30s, the core group and their outside friends or new romantic interests tangle and tussle over a range of identity-politics arguments. The eight actors in Broken Nose’s production (Evan Linder, Echaka Agba, Adam Soule, Elise Spoerlein, Johnard Washington, David Weiss, Jennifer Cheung and Benjamin Brownson) made these sometimes stilted exchanges feel remarkably fresh and organic; as I wrote in my review last month, “this cast sells it with some of the finest storefront ensemble acting in recent memory.” Tickets for the remount are on sale now, and with Broken Nose’s pay-what-you-wish policy, the new run is likely to sell out as thoroughly as the original did.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kris Vire 422 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest