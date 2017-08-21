  • Blog
Check out photos from our tasty rustic brunch at Goose Island's Barrel Warehouse

By Grace Perry Posted: Monday August 21 2017, 12:52pm

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Pardon the brag, but Time Out Chicago knows how to throw a good party. Over the weekend, we teamed with our friends at Goose Island to host an epic brunch inside the brewery’s very Instagrammable Barrel Warehouse. It was one of the first events in the rarely seen space. This was far from your average brunch: We sipped Sofie-Mosas made with Goose’s impeccable Belgian-style ale and noshed on bites from Goat Group Catering, including pork belly home fries, sweet onion crepes and crumpets. Take a peek at our photos below (but maybe don’t do so on an empty stomach). 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Staff writer
By Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

