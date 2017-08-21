Check out photos from our tasty rustic brunch at Goose Island's Barrel Warehouse

Pardon the brag, but Time Out Chicago knows how to throw a good party. Over the weekend, we teamed with our friends at Goose Island to host an epic brunch inside the brewery’s very Instagrammable Barrel Warehouse. It was one of the first events in the rarely seen space. This was far from your average brunch: We sipped Sofie-Mosas made with Goose’s impeccable Belgian-style ale and noshed on bites from Goat Group Catering, including pork belly home fries, sweet onion crepes and crumpets. Take a peek at our photos below (but maybe don’t do so on an empty stomach).

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.