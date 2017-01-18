Chicago Children’s Theatre celebrates new West Loop home with series of grand opening events

The Chicago Children’s Theatre officially opened its new West Loop location—the Station—this week, but a packed schedule of special events and performances celebrating the new space will take place for weeks to come.

On Sunday, the theater will host a community open house to introduce the general public to the Station, the theater's first permanent site, located at 100 S Racine Ave in what was once the Chicago Police Department’s 12th district police station.

“After 10 years of itinerancy, the grand opening of Chicago Children’s Theatre’s first-ever permanent home is a reason for all of Chicago to celebrate,” the theater’s co-founder and artistic director, Jacqueline Russell, said in a press release.

As part of the $8.5 million adaptive reuse project, the former police station was transformed into a mixed-use performing arts and education facility—complete with five new classrooms, a lobby with box office and concessions, and a year-round space for Red Kite interactive theater for children with autism. The Station is also the home of the 149-seat Pritzker Family Studio Theatre.

Phase two renovations will include a new addition to the building and a second 299-seat theater, according to Chicago Children’s Theatre. This work is expected to be completed in 2021.

To celebrate the completion of the project's first phase, the theater has planned a variety of grand opening events through March.

Community open house and debut of Station Breaks: Photos of The Future

Discover Chicago Children’s Theatre’s new home by taking a free class, viewing a live show in the Performance Parlor, enjoying free snacks and giveaways, and being among the first to see the new Pritzker Family Studio Theatre. (Jan 22, 3–5pm.)

2017 Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival

Celebrate closing weekend of the 2017 Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival at the Station. (Jan 27–29, Friday at 7 and 9pm, Saturday at 2 and 6pm, Sunday at 11am and 2pm.)

Performance Parlor: Another Snowy Day with Beatrix Potter and Friends

Toddlers and their families are invited to this free show, which is part of the Station’s offering of free, periodic pop-up shows and drop-in classes. (Feb 4, 10am)

Performance Parlor: Blair Thomas & Co. presents The Selfish Giant

Master puppeteer Blair Thomas will deliver a free, all-ages performance of his 2008 hit The Selfish Giant. (Feb 18, 10 and 11:30am)

The Station Grand Opening Gala

The first major gala held inside the Station will mark the Chicago Children’s Theatre’s permanent location. (March 4, 7pm)

Performance Parlor: Celebrity Reader Series

Check out actors Tim Kazurinsky (Saturday Night Live, Police Academy) and David Pasquesi (Veep, Groundhog Day) reading from popular children’s books. (March 25, 10am)

