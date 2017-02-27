  • Blog
Chicago Park District opens spring programming registration

By Jonathan Samples Posted: Monday February 27 2017, 3:01pm

Photograph: Courtesy Chicago Park District

From fast pitch softball to beginners' ballet, the Chicago Park District’s spring programming lineup promises something for everyone. Online registration for CPD spring programs opened on Monday, and this year there are literally thousands of athletic, artistic and educational options to choose from.

“The Chicago Park District is in the business of offering thousands of sport, fitness, cultural and environmental programming opportunities to help keep patrons active and engaged,” CPD General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly said in a statement. “Patrons of all ages enjoy the experience of signing up and coming to their local park for inexpensive programs that enrich their lives.”

Online registration for programs at parks located west of California Avenue opened at 9am on Monday, while registration for parks east of California will open at 9am on Tuesday. In-person registration opens March 4 at most parks. Some sites, including the McFetridge Sports Center and Morgan Park Sports Center, will begin in-person registration March 6 and 7. You can see a full list of spring programs here.

